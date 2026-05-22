  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

Service Delivery: SAHCO, BASL Deepen Collaboration to Boost Efficiency

Business | 2 hours ago

The Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, alongside members of the company’s executive management team, paid a courtesy visit to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and deepen operational synergy within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Welcoming the SAHCO delegation, the Ag. Chief Operating Officer/Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services of BASL, Mr. Remi Jibodu, emphasized the importance of sustained engagement among aviation stakeholders in ensuring seamless airport operations, improved safety standards, enhanced passenger experience, and customer satisfaction.

According to him, “At MMA2, our focus remains on creating an efficient, safe, and passenger-friendly airport environment. Achieving this requires strong collaboration among all operators within the aviation value chain. We appreciate SAHCO’s commitment to operational improvement and safety enhancement, and we believe engagements such as this are essential to strengthening service delivery across the industry.”

A statement signed by Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head, Corporate Communications, BASL said Mr. Jibodu highlighted BASL’s ongoing efforts to improve airport efficiency through enhanced operational monitoring systems, real-time performance reporting, stakeholder accountability frameworks, and continuous infrastructure improvements aimed at ensuring seamless passenger processing, improved baggage handling, on-time performance, reduced congestion and overall improved passenger experience.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, congratulated BASL on the recent settlement announcement made by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, while expressing optimism about the future relationship between both organisations.

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