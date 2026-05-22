  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

Peter Obi: We Need to Be Decisive to Secure Schools, Society from Terrorism, Others

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has said the government needed to be decisive against terrorists to protect schools and the society.

Obi stated this during a visit to Practicing Nursery and Primary School, Agulu, Anambra State do donate a cheque to them for the rebuilding of a part of the school gutted by mysterious fire in 2024 December.

Obi, who donated N10 million as initial support for the rebuilding the school block said he was particular about enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria because the quality of education in a country determines their level of development.

Asked what he thought could be done to salvage schools from the dangers of insecurity in view of the kidnap of pupils and teachers and the killing of one of the teachers in Oyo State, Obi said it all depended on the decisiveness and will power of the government in power to tackle it.

“I tell you, we do not only need to secure our schools from insecurity but also the society. And how we can do this is by being decisive.

“I have been in government before and we knew what we did to ensure safety in Anambra. It needs decisiveness and will power of the people in government for us to defeat them,” he said.

Donating the N10 million cheque, Obi recalled that he had visited the school last year and had promised to help rebuild it.

He said he was in the school to fulfill his promise and to help ensure a conducive environment for children to learn.

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