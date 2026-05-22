NLNG Train 7: Catalyst for Nigerian Content, Industrial Growth, Says Falade

• Reveals Train 7 has recorded over 120m man-hours

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) says its Train 7 project is a catalyst for Nigerian Content development and industrial growth.

In a statement yesterday, by Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, NLNG, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, expressed the position during a panel on Nigerian Content support, lessons, experiences and success stories at the Nigerian Oil & Gas Midstream & Downstream Summit (NOGMDS) 2026 in Lagos.

Falade represented on the panel by Train 7 Project Manager, Ali Uwais, described Train 7 as more than an LNG expansion; he called it “a practical model for intentional localisation of expertise,” and a compelling example of how Nigerian Content can drive industrial capability and deliver projects at global scale.

He also commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for organising the summit and sustaining efforts to advance growth across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Speaking further at the panel session, Uwais outlined the project’s achievements, saying Train 7 has recorded over 120 million man-hours and achieved roughly 92 percent Nigerian Content participation.

He attributed the success to extensive industry engagement, structured Nigerian Content plans, and targeted investments to build local capacity.

Drawing on lessons from earlier trains, he said the Train 7 team used a strategic, data-driven approach to assess local capabilities and identify meaningful participation opportunities that meet international standards.

Falade said the structured approach enabled higher local involvement and ensured Nigerian companies were integrated into project execution from the outset.

“Several fabrication activities typically carried out abroad were successfully executed in-country. Nigerian firms fabricated pressure vessels, structural steel components, valves, blocks, pipes, lighting systems, cables, and painting materials for the project.

“NLNG deliberately identified local manufacturers with growth potential and provided targeted support to help them reach international quality-assurance standards, rather than relying solely on conventional quality-control checks” he said.

Falade also recalled collaboration with foreign technical partners to help Nigerian firms transition from asbestos-based gaskets to safer carbon-graphite alternatives.

The initiative included equipment support and international testing certification to strengthen local manufacturing capability.

“These interventions reflect NLNG’s broader philosophy of treating Nigerian Content not merely as a compliance obligation but as a long-term development opportunity capable of delivering sustainable value beyond project execution.

Our focus has been on building lasting value. We have seen Nigerian companies participate in fabrication and manufacturing activities, while universities and institutions increasingly contribute through research, innovation, and technical development. These are critical foundations for sustainable industrial growth.”

However, Palmer-Ikuku has noted that Train 7 remains one of Nigeria’s largest ongoing energy investments.

She said when completed, it is expected to raise NLNG’s production capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum to 30 million tonnes per annum a 35 percent increase in Nigeria’s LNG export capacity.