NIMASA: FG Boosts Blue Economy with New 492 Maritime Security Personnel

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The federal government said it has intensified its maritime environment to boost the blue economy with the graduation of 492 maritime security personnel from different operational units.

This is as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed that Nigeria has recorded zero incidents of within its territorial waters for the past four years.

The minister stated this at the 2026 Graduation Ceremony of the Advance Combat Training Programme for the Deep Blue Project held at 5 Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks, Elele, Rivers State on Thursday.

The 492 personnel drawn from Nigerian Army, Air Force and Navy included: 232 Maritime Security Unit Operatives; 19 armored vehicle drivers; 13 armored vehicle mechanics; eight special mission helicopter pilots; eight special mission helicopter technicians; five special mission aircraft pilots and six special mission aircraft technicians.

Others were 49 special mission vessel crew: 28 interceptor boat mechanics; 62 interceptor boat drivers; 52 Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence (C4I) operators, and 10 vertical take-Off and landing unmanned aerial systems operators.

The minister noted the Gulf of Guinea was one of the most dangerous maritime corridors in the world, accounting for over 45 reported piracy incidents.

He said: “Today’s ceremony is not only a celebration of the successful completion of rigorous training by maritime security personnel, but also an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey and achievements of the Deep Blue Project since its conception.

“Before the establishment of the Project in 2021, the Gulf of Guinea had become one of the most dangerous maritime corridors in the world, accounting for over 45 percent of reported global piracy incidents and over 90 percent of global crew kidnappings at sea during its peak years.

“The region was widely regarded as the world’s most unsafe maritime domain for shipping and international trade activities, posing serious threats to economic growth, maritime commerce, and regional stability.

“It was against this backdrop that the federal government conceived and commissioned the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, popularly known as the Deep Blue Project, in 2021.

“The Project was established to combat piracy, sea robbery, illegal fishing, oil theft, and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s territorial waters and across the Gulf of Guinea.

“Since its commissioning, the Deep Blue Project has transformed Nigeria’s maritime security landscape through the deployment of integrated air, land, and sea assets supported by advanced surveillance and rapid response capabilities.”

Oyetola explained that as a result of the sustained implementation of the Deep Blue Project and the strong collaboration among security agencies, Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents within its territorial waters for the past four years, while piracy incidents across the Gulf of Guinea have reduced by over 70 percent.

“These achievements have restored global confidence in Nigeria’s maritime domain, improved regional maritime safety, enhanced trade activities, insurance premium and strengthened Nigeria’s standing as a responsible maritime nation committed to securing international shipping routes.

“Significantly, the improved security situation within Nigeria’s maritime domain has also led to growing international recognition and positive reassessment of Nigeria’s maritime risk profile.

“The sustained suppression of piracy and armed robbery at sea has strengthened ongoing efforts toward the delisting of Nigeria from countries classified as war-risk nations by international shipping and insurance stakeholders”, Oyetola stressed.

Earlier in his address, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bayo Mobereola, disclosed that officers and personnel that graduated had undergone specialised trainings conducted across several strategic training locations around the world.

These include Syria, Italy, Swaziland, Australia, and Nigeria, thereby exposing the personnel to global best practices and international operational standards in maritime security operations.

According to the Mobereola, what many people might not fully appreciate was the level of operational integration and technological capability that supports these achievements.

He said: “The Deep Blue architecture integrates two Special Mission Aircrafts equipped with advanced maritime surveillance sensors, two Special Mission Helicopters for over the sea operations and surveillance, two Special Mission Vessels for deep sea operations, eight Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for real-time intelligence gathering, 16 fast interceptor boats for rapid tactical response, 15 armoured coastal patrol vehicles.

The NIMASA boss further explained that the Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence Centre (the C4i Centre) serve as the central coordination hub for maritime domain awareness and operational response.

He appreciated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola, for his exemplary leadership, strategic guidance, and steadfast commitment to promoting maritime security initiatives in Nigeria.

He also thanked the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd) and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for their continued support and commitment towards strengthening national security and enhancing inter-agency cooperation in the maritime domain.

He however lauded the Nigerian Navy, Air Force and Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and all security and intelligence agencies whose professionalism and cooperation continue to strengthen the operational success of the Deep Blue Project.

Mobereola added that “NIMASA remains committed to sustaining investments in maritime security, technology, human capacity development, and strategic partnerships that will further consolidate the gains we have collectively achieved”.