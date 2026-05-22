Ifeanyi Okeke: Nigeria Cannot Achieve Global Competitiveness Without Accurate Measurement System

James Emejo in Abuja





Director-General/Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, yesterday declared that the country’s quest for sustainable industrialisation and global competitiveness under the federal government’s “Nigeria First” policy would be unrealisable without strict adherence to internationally accepted standards and accurate measurement systems.

Okeke spoke in Abuja at the 2026 World Metrology Day celebration, with the theme, “Metrology: Building Trust in Policy Making.”

He said accurate measurement had gone beyond technical relevance to become a strategic economic instrument capable of driving innovation, attracting investment and strengthening consumer confidence in Nigerian products and services.

He warned that without reliable measurement systems and standards compliance, the country would struggle to position its products competitively in regional and global markets despite ongoing industrialisation efforts.

Okeke stated, “We recognise that for Nigeria to achieve sustainable industrialisation and global competitiveness under the federal government’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy, our products and services must meet internationally accepted standards and measurement requirements.

“Accurate measurement is, therefore, not merely a technical necessity; it is a strategic economic tool that supports innovation, facilitates trade, enhances consumer confidence, and attracts investment.”

The SON boss stressed that measurements influenced virtually every sector of the economy, ranging from fuel dispensing and food safety to healthcare diagnostics, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and digital technologies.

He stated that weak confidence in measurements could erode public trust in institutions and systems, thereby undermining economic growth and regulatory effectiveness.

Okeke said SON had continued to strengthen the country’s quality infrastructure through calibration, testing, inspection, and standards development activities aimed at promoting fairness, traceability, and compliance across industries.

He also challenged manufacturers and businesses to invest more heavily in calibration systems, conformity assessment procedures and quality control mechanisms to improve productivity, minimise waste, and increase the competitiveness of Nigerian goods.

According to him, evidence-based policymaking and effective governance can only thrive where data and measurements are accurate, reliable, and verifiable.

In his remarks, Chairman, Standards Council, SON, Yahuza Inuwa, said the country’s industrial transformation agenda would require more than expanding production capacity.

Inuwa stated that precision, consistency and compliance with international standards were critical for long-term economic credibility.

He described metrology as central to national development, stating that policies across sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, trade and environmental management can only deliver measurable outcomes when built on accurate data and dependable measurement systems.

Inuwa stated, “In every modern economy, policies are expected to deliver measurable outcomes.

“Whether in healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, environmental management, or trade, decisions are only as reliable as the data and measurements upon which they are based. Accurate measurements create confidence in systems, institutions, products, and services.”

Inuwa said the standards council would continue to support investments in laboratory development, technical infrastructure, human capacity development, and stakeholder collaboration to strengthen Nigeria’s quality ecosystem and align it with global best practices.

He commended the SON management for supporting the federal government’s industrial transformation drive through standardisation, conformity assessment, and consumer protection initiatives.