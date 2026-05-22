IEI Floats N17.5bn Public Offer to Boost Capital Base, Operations, Others

James Emejo in Abuja





International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc, has begun issuance of its N17.5 billion public offer, marking a major step in the company’s recapitalisation drive aimed at strengthening its underwriting capacity, expanding operations and deepening its footprint in the country’s insurance space.

The offer, which opened on May 20, 2026, is scheduled to close on June 11, 2026, and involves the issuance of 5.47 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.20 per share.

The development follows a formal signing ceremony where the company and its advisers signalled the commencement of a new growth phase for the NGX-listed insurer and its parent group, Norrenberger.

IEI said the capital raise is expected to reinforce its position in the general insurance market by providing additional resources to expand underwriting capabilities and improve service delivery across its core business segments.

The company noted that the fresh capital would also enhance its competitiveness within the broader Nigerian financial services sector, particularly as insurers adjust to evolving regulatory requirements and increasing demand for stronger capital buffers.

In a statement, the firm further stated that the offer presented an opportunity for both institutional and retail investors to participate in the company’s long-term expansion strategy as it pursues operational growth and digital transformation initiatives.

The transaction is being led by CardinalStone Partners as Lead Issuing House, while Anchoria Advisory Services, Norrenberger Advisory, and Vetiva Advisory Services Limited serving as Joint Issuing Houses.

IEI stated that the involvement of the financial advisers reflected market confidence in the company’s restructuring plans and its renewed business model aimed at creating sustainable shareholder value.

The insurer added that it remained focused on improving operational efficiency and leveraging technology-driven solutions to support its growing customer base and strengthen market penetration.

“It said, “As the company moves into this new phase, it remains focused on operational excellence and digital transformation to better serve its growing clientele. Interested investors are encouraged to participate in this offer during the specified window to be a part of the growth story as it continues to expand its footprint.”

IEI operates as a subsidiary of Norrenberger Financial Group and provides specialised underwriting solutions in property, casualty and other general insurance businesses.

The company is licensed and regulated by National Insurance Commission under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.