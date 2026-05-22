Edu: Political Bride That Needs to Be Courted

Every political generation produces figures who stumble under the weight of ambition, controversy or institutional pressures. But mature political systems understand that redemption is not weakness; it is strategy. Jonathan Eze writes on the significance of Nigeria’s former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu, as the ruling All Progressives Congress approaches the next cycle of elections.

Politics is perhaps the only human institution where relevance is constantly tested, loyalty frequently questioned, and yesterday’s heroes can suddenly become today’s burdens.

Yet history also teaches that political systems do not survive merely by rewarding perfection; they survive by recognizing utility, preserving influence and understanding the strategic value of human capital even after controversy.

No serious political movement throws away its best mobilizers simply because they stumbled. The great political parties of the world have always understood that elections are not won by saints alone. They are won by strategists, organizers, communicators, bridge-builders and individuals with the rare ability to connect emotionally with the electorate.

It is within this context that the conversation around Dr. Betta Edu must be situated.

Her removal as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs undoubtedly created a dent in an otherwise rising political trajectory. Critics weaponized the controversy, opponents amplified it, and allies became cautious. That is the brutal nature of politics.

But beneath the noise lies a more important question the All Progressives Congress must answer as the next electoral cycle approaches: Can the party afford to politically isolate one of its most energetic grassroots mobilizers at a time when every structure, every constituency and every influential voice will matter?

Politics or Grassroots Energy

In modern Nigerian politics, visibility is common; influence is rare.

Many politicians occupy offices without building organic political capital. Others command titles without commanding loyalty. Edu belongs to a different category, the category of politicians who invested years building emotional and political connections across demographic lines, particularly among women and younger voters.

As National Women Leader of the APC, she was not merely ceremonial. She emerged as one of the loudest mobilizing voices within the party structure, traversing states, energizing women groups and projecting the APC beyond elite political circles into grassroots communities.

She understood a political truth many underestimate: women are not just voters; they are custodians of political mood within homes and communities.

A politician who can galvanize women possesses an electoral weapon that cannot be ignored. Her political strength therefore extends beyond appointments or official titles. It is rooted in relationships, networks and sustained grassroots visibility, assets that become priceless during elections.

APC’S Search for Electoral Consolidation

As President Bola Tinubu gradually consolidates power and prepares the APC for future electoral contests, the party faces a delicate responsibility: preserving unity while expanding its support base.

That process cannot succeed through exclusion alone. Political parties survive through coalition management. They survive by knowing when to punish, when to reconcile and when to strategically reintegrate influential actors whose relevance remains undeniable.

Edu represents one of such actors.

Young, articulate, media-savvy and nationally recognizable, she remains one of the few female politicians within the APC capable of commanding conversations across generational and regional divides.

In a political environment where parties are increasingly battling voter apathy and distrust among young people, figures with grassroots resonance become strategic assets rather than disposable liabilities.

Political Bride Who Must Still Be Courted

In African politics, influence rarely dies completely. It only changes form.

Despite the controversy surrounding her ministerial exit, Edu still retains something many politicians spend decades chasing, political recall value. Her name still resonates within women groups, youth networks and sections of the APC grassroots structure.

That is why many within the party quietly acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: she remains a political bride who must still be courted. Not because of sentiment, not because of sympathy, but because politics is ultimately about numbers, networks and mobilization.

The APC will require every credible mobilizing force available if it hopes to maintain dominance in future elections. It will need individuals capable of defending the party narrative at the grassroots level, energizing female participation and reconnecting with younger demographics increasingly disillusioned with conventional politics.

Edu possesses those capacities.

Redemption As Political Necessity

Every political generation produces figures who stumble under the weight of ambition, controversy or institutional pressures. But mature political systems understand that redemption is not weakness; it is strategy.

The question before the APC is no longer whether Edu faced controversy. Nigerians already know that story.

The real question is whether the party is willing to harness her proven political value in the service of its future ambitions.

For a ruling party preparing for another defining electoral battle, that is not a minor consideration. It is a strategic imperative.

And in politics, parties that fail to protect and strategically deploy their most effective mobilizers often discover too late that elections are won not merely through power, but through people.