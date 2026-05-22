Diaspora investors wary of Nigeria real estate over trust gap – Experts

Trust deficits remain the biggest barrier to diaspora investment in Nigerian real estate, industry leaders said during a virtual summit on May 16, 2026, aimed at mapping strategies for building multi-million dollar property portfolios in Nigeria and the United States.

The Zoom summit, “Building Multi-Million Dollars Real Estate Portfolio in Nigeria and the U.S.,” drew hundreds of attendees and was supported by Houston-based Excel Estate and Periwinkle Condos, a subsidiary of Periwinkle Empire. The session was co-hosted by Mr. Olatunde Badmus, Founder of Excel Homes, and Mr. Tunde Olatunji, also known as “Mr. Condos,” Managing Director of Periwinkle Condos Limited.

Speakers said the event sought to equip Nigerians at home and abroad with practical steps for tapping real estate opportunities in both markets. The goal, according to organizers, was to move beyond traditional income streams and position cross-border property ownership as a vehicle for generational wealth.

Host Olatunde Badmus framed the opportunity as complementary: “Houston offers stability and financing; Nigeria offers velocity and land appreciation. The winning portfolio marries both.”

Trust Named Top Obstacle

The discussion turned pointed when Mr. Olatunji addressed diaspora hesitation to invest in Nigerian projects.

“Trust is the single biggest issue discouraging Nigerians living in the US and abroad from buying or investing back home in Nigeria,” he said, citing “decades of abandoned projects and opaque processes” as key deterrents.

To counter that, Olatunji said Periwinkle Condos pre-funds projects with company resources before taking subscriber money. “We are not asking you to fund our dreams. We are asking you to join a moving train,” he said. “We de-risk the investment so that by the time a Nigerian in Houston or London writes a check, the foundation is already poured.”

He credited the strategy to Periwinkle Empire founder Dr. Chiedu Nweke, who also developed Orange Island. According to Olatunji, the company leverages land banking assets from Orange Island to capitalize developments upfront, ensuring projects start without subscriber pressure. “Dr. Nweke’s philosophy is simple: use your balance sheet to build trust,” he added.

Other panelists included Mr. Wale Lawal, CEO of NetWorthBuilders, who discussed financial structuring and asset valuation for U.S. portfolios, particularly in Houston; and Dr. Mayowa Olusoji, Founder of Power2Know, who stressed data-driven decisions and financial literacy to close information gaps for diaspora investors.

The summit closed with consensus that while trust remains a hurdle, new models of accountability are emerging. Firms that pre-fund projects and meet delivery timelines, panelists said, are making “investing back home” a safer proposition for Nigerians abroad.