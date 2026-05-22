Cricket: Northern Lions, Middle-Belt Tigers Maintain Unbeaten Run

The Nigeria Super League (NSL) continued to light up the TBS Cricket Oval, Lagos, with another exciting round of action on Matchday 3 as Northern Lions and Middle-Belt Tigers maintained their unbeaten starts to the tournament.

Match 5 delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the competition so far, with Middle-Belt Tigers edging Eastern Elephants by just 2 runs in a nail-biting encounter.

Batting first, the Tigers posted 85/4 in 9 overs, anchored by a composed unbeaten 40 from Eghosa Aghedo Destiny. Solomon Chilemanya added a quick-fire 15, while captain Runsewe Sulaimon provided early momentum with a blistering 9 off just four balls.

Eastern Elephants responded positively in the chase as Rahmon Ali smashed 26 off 12 deliveries and Paul Pam contributed 19 to keep their side in contention. With momentum swinging throughout the innings, the Elephants looked capable of pulling off the chase before disciplined bowling turned the game back in favour of the Tigers.

Ndubudem produced a superb spell under pressure, taking 2 wickets for just 7 runs, while Eghosa Aghedo Destiny completed an outstanding all-round display with two wickets to add to his unbeaten knock. His brilliant performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Despite a spirited late push, Eastern Elephants eventually closed on 83/5, falling agonisingly short as Middle-Belt Tigers sealed a memorable victory.

In the Match 6 fixture, Northern Lions continued their impressive run with a commanding 50-run victory over Central Eagles.

After opting to bat first, the Lions recovered from an early stumble to post 117/9 in 20 overs. Captain Okpe Sylvester led from the front with a composed 44 off 38 balls, while Reigneth Osagie added a valuable 28 to steady the innings and guide the total beyond the 100-run mark.

Central Eagles showed determination with the ball, led by captain Peter Aho, who delivered an excellent spell of 4 wickets for 26 runs. Uboh Ifeanyi also chipped in with two wickets to slow the scoring in the latter stages of the innings.

In reply, Central Eagles struggled to build momentum as Northern Lions tightened their grip through disciplined bowling and energetic fielding. Selim Salau top-scored with 20 runs, while Emmanuel Boniface Oche added 13, but regular wickets kept the chase under control.

Okpe Sylvester rounded off a brilliant all-round performance with 3 wickets for just 10 runs in 4 overs, while Reigneth Osagie and Eweka Ogbemudia claimed two wickets apiece as Central Eagles were bowled out for 67 in 15.2 overs.

For his match-winning contributions with both bat and ball, Okpe Sylvester deservedly claimed the Player of the Match award.

Northern Lions sit at the top of the standings with two wins from two matches and the tournament’s best net run rate of 1.960.

Middle-Belt Tigers are also unbeaten with four points after another hard-fought victory and remain close behind in second place. Southern Sharks and Central Eagles have both registered one win and one defeat so far, while Eastern Elephants and Western Dolphins are still searching for their first victories of the campaign.

FIXTURES

Today

Southern Sharks vs Eastern Elephants (9:30 AM)

Western Dolphins vs Central Eagles (1:00 PM)

Saturday

Northern Lions vs Eastern Elephants (9:30 AM)

Southern Sharks vs Middle-Belt Tigers (1:00 PM)

Sunday

Southern Sharks vs Central Eagles (9:30 AM)

Western Dolphins vs Eastern Elephants (1:00 PM)