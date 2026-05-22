  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

DStv Celebrates Arsenal’s PL Victory with UCL Final Open View for Yanga Subscribers 

Sport | 1 second ago

Following Arsenal’s first Premier League title win in over two decades, DStv will open select SuperSport channels ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, giving more football fans in Nigeria access to Arsenal’s bid for European glory.

The special Open View window will begin on Monday, 25 May for DStv Access customers on SS Football Finals (DStv channel 202) and SS Football (DStv channel 205). This will also extend to GOtv Plus customers, who will be able to follow the action live on SS Football (GOtv Channel 61). 

In the lead-up to the final, the channels will air classic UEFA Champions League matches, along with standout games featuring Arsenal and PSG. 

Live studio coverage on Saturday, 30 May, will begin at 3:30pm ahead of kick-off at 5pm.

Speaking on the Open View window, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, a CANAL+ company, Kemi Omotosho, said the gesture reflects the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s triumph and the significance of the final for football fans.

“Arsenal’s return to the summit of English football has sparked massive excitement among supporters in Nigeria, which is home to one of the club’s largest fan communities globally. As anticipation builds around a possible European triumph, this is our way of celebrating with customers while giving more fans the opportunity to be part of what could be another historic night,” she said.

The North London club was confirmed champions after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, ending Arsenal’s 22-year wait for a Premier League title. The Gunners will now turn their attention to PSG, as they look to cap off the season with European glory.

As part of the wider celebration for football fans, DStv will on Sunday, 24 May open select Premier League fixtures to customers, including Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton. 

From the pre-match build-up to the final whistle and trophy presentation, viewers can expect comprehensive coverage of the UEFA Champions League final live on SuperSport.

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