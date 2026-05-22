  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

CIBA Introduces Tunisia Olive Oil Brand to Nigerian Market

Business | 3 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

CIBA Hospitality Limited has unveiled Terra Delyssa Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a premium Tunisian olive oil brand, in the Nigerian market as it seeks to deepen consumer access to high-quality healthy cooking products.

The launch marks the entry of one of Tunisia’s internationally recognised olive oil brands into Nigeria’s growing edible oil and wellness segment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Lagos over the weekend, Executive Director of CIBA Hospitality Limited, Dr. Ade Adegbite, described Terra Delyssa as a global olive oil brand with a growing international presence.

“The Terra Delyssa brand we are launching today is a Tunisian brand that is no longer made only for Tunisians. It has become a global brand with footprints in more than 50 countries around the world,” he said.

According to him, Terra Delyssa is currently the number one selling olive oil brand in Canada, ranks second in France, among the top three in Sweden and is the fourth best-selling olive oil brand in the United States.

“That tells you it is one of the fastest-growing olive oil brands globally,” Adegbite added.

He noted that the brand’s heritage dates back more than 300 years, describing it as a transgenerational asset of Tunisian origin that has gained international recognition.

“We are pleased to bring this product to Nigeria through our trading arm, CIBA Hospitality Limited, which is the sole distributor and marketer of the brand in Nigeria,” he said.

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