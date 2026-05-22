BBYDI, Foundation Partner on Ethical Artificial Intelligence Emerging Technologies

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





A non-governmental organisation, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) and Patrick J. McGovern Foundation have partnered together on the ethical artificial intelligence, digital literacy, and responsible technology use among Nigerian youths.

The partnership according to the organisation is organised under the National Tertiary Institution Essay Competition on AI Literacy and Responsible Technology Use for students in the country.

The theme of the event, “Artificial Intelligence for Public Good: Balancing Innovation, Human Welfare, and Responsible Governance“ is meant to address the growing conversations around ethical artificial intelligence, digital literacy, and responsible technology use among Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the Executive Director of BBYDI, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, said the initiative was designed to encourage young Nigerians to think critically about the opportunities and challenges associated with emerging technologies.

According to her, the competition received 1,423 essay submissions from students across 549 tertiary institutions in all 37 states of the federation, demonstrating increasing youth interest in conversations around artificial intelligence, ethics, governance, and digital responsibility.

She explained that after the first review stage, the entries were pruned to the top 100 essays, which were subsequently assessed by a five-member panel of expert judges.

She said the process eventually produced 12 finalists comprising four female students and eight male students who advanced to the grand finale in Ilorin.

“The response we received reflects the curiosity, intellectual engagement, and readiness of young Nigerians to participate meaningfully in conversations that will shape the country’s digital future,” Ms. Jimoh-Sanni said.

She added that while many essays demonstrated originality and critical reflection, the competition also revealed concerns about overdependence on AI-generated content among students.

“Technology should support human thinking, not replace it,” she said, stressing the need for ethical awareness, critical thinking, and responsible engagement with AI tools.

The final stage of the competition featured an oratory session where the top finalists presented and defended their ideas before a distinguished panel of judges drawn from academia, media, law, and technology.

The panel included AbdulLateef Lanre Ahmed, Hassanat Bello, Oluwabunmi Lucy Niyi-Gafar, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, and Olasupo Abideen.

Announcing the winners on behalf of the judges, Mr. Abideen said the finalists demonstrated exceptional depth, originality, and understanding of the ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

“The quality of ideas presented by these young Nigerians shows that the future of responsible technology use in the country is promising.

“What we assessed was not merely eloquence or technical knowledge, but originality of thought, ethical reasoning, and the ability to engage complex issues thoughtfully,” he said.

At the end of the competition, Adeniji Yusuf Joseph of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta emerged winner and received a cash prize of ₦400,000.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Adeniji described the competition as an opportunity for students to rethink how AI should be used responsibly.

“Artificial intelligence should be seen as a tool to improve human capacity, not replace human creativity or critical thinking. I am honoured to be recognised on a platform that encourages young people to think deeply about these issues,” he said.

The second prize of ₦300,000 went to Enoch Aremu of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Mr. Aremu said the competition challenged participants to move beyond excitement about AI and focus on its social implications.

“We must ensure that innovation does not come at the expense of ethics, inclusion, and human welfare. Competitions like this help students understand that responsible governance must remain central to technological advancement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deniran El-Caleb Obanijesu of Obafemi Awolowo University won the third prize of ₦200,000.

Mr. Obanijesu said the initiative created an important platform for youth participation in national conversations around technology and governance.

“Young people are not just users of technology; we must also contribute to shaping how these technologies affect society. That is why initiatives promoting AI literacy are very important,” he said.

The event also featured poetry and drama presentations, networking sessions, and award presentations to finalists.