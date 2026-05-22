APC Will Collapse Without Power, Says ADC

• Rivers needs purposeful leadership, state chair declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said the only factor holding the All Progressives Congress (APC) together was political power.

Speaking at the launch of the “Rise Up Naija Media Campaign” yesterday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ruling party would collapse without access to power.

“The only thing holding the APC together today is power. If you take away power from the APC, you don’t have a political party,” he said.

Abdullahi criticised APC’s style of politics, saying Nigeria could overcome its present challenges if the ADC took over power in 2027.

“We are going to get out of the kind of politics we play today, but it depends on what we do going forward. Our failure has always been that we never think about what happens to this country after us. We have never thought about the next generation,” he said.

According to him, the ADC was founded on ethics, principles and egalitarianism, insisting that the party’s identity was bigger than any individual.

He said the party was determined to tackle insecurity, corruption and poor leadership if elected into power.

“How do we stop APC from returning to power in 2027? How do we end banditry? These are questions we must answer going forward,” he added.

Similarly, Ralph Nwosu former ADC National Chairman, said the APC administration had made many Nigerians lose hope in the country.

“The APC has made this country almost hopeless for Nigerians, especially the young people. We are going to make things right. There is nothing good that comes without challenges. When you expect challenges, it helps you navigate them better,” he added.

ADC Chairman: Rivers Needs Purposeful Leadership Not Endless Political Conflict

Chairman of the ADC in Rivers State, Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, has said what the people in the state wanted was not endless political conflict, but purposeful leadership, economic direction, security, jobs, and hope for the future.

He assured the people that the ADC remained committed to offering that alternative, and called on the Rivers people and Nigerians in general to rally round the party, which he said “is fully prepared to give Nigerians the best leadership”.

Reacting to the gale of withdrawals from the APC governorship primaries by the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole and Dr. Dax George Kelly, Wednesday night, Dimkpa said what was currently playing out within the APC in Rivers State was an internal affair of the party.