WAYPAN Condemns Oyo School Abduction, Demands Urgent Rescue, Security Reform

. Police Arrest Two Suspected Members of Kidnap Syndicate in Kaduna

Linus Aleke and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The West African Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) has condemned the kidnapping of school children and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomosho, Oyo State, describing it as cowardly and reprehensible against innocent Nigerians.

The group called for a new security paradigm rooted in intelligence-led policing, accountability, technology-driven security operations, community engagement, and people-centred governance.

In a statement signed by the Programme Coordinator, Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, WAYPAN expressed outrage over the targeting of students and educators.

Calling the attack a direct assault on the rights of young Nigerians to live in peace and access education in a safe and secure environment, WAYPAN urged the federal government, Oyo State Government, and security agencies to act immediately.

The group also called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to ensure justice and deter further attacks, and warned that kidnapping is spreading from northern to southern Nigeria and creating the impression of a nation under siege.

According to the statement, “WAYPAN strongly condemns this cowardly and reprehensible attack on innocent Nigerians, particularly school children whose only aspiration is to learn and build a better future.

WAYPAN said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stand in solidarity with the families of the abducted children and teachers during this painful period.

“We further demand that the perpetrators of this crime be apprehended and prosecuted to ensure justice for the victims and serve as a deterrent to criminal elements across the country.”

Citing Amnesty International, WAYPAN reported that “at least 1,100 people were abducted across northern Nigeria between January and March 2026 alone,” with victims subjected to “torture, starvation, rape, and other inhumane treatment while in captivity.”

It further criticised what it called misplaced government priorities, saying security agencies deploy enormous time and resources toward prosecuting citizens for exercising their rights to free speech and expression under cybercrime and defamation laws, while neglecting sustainable strategies against kidnapping and banditry.

It argued that redirecting a fraction of annual security votes could fund surveillance cameras, drones, operational vehicles, communication gadgets, and advanced intelligence systems.

According to the group, “Poverty, unemployment, and social inequality continue to fuel insecurity and criminality across the country. Building a peaceful and secure society also requires justice, fairness, and a system where ordinary citizens are not sacrificed for the interests of the rich and powerful.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspected members of a notorious kidnap syndicate linked to cases of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms in Kaduna State and neighbouring communities.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, identified the suspects as Yusuf Rabo and Musa Adamu, who were arrested following investigations into the abduction of Alhaji Rabo Jelani.

According to the statement, investigations revealed that Yusuf Rabo allegedly conspired with Musa Adamu and Ali Haruna, the victim’s grandson, who is currently at large, to kidnap the elderly man for ransom over claims that he possessed substantial wealth and livestock.

Further findings showed that the syndicate acquired and used multiple AK-47 rifles for its operations.

Ali Haruna was alleged to have supplied one of the firearms belonging to his father, while other weapons were procured by members of the gang.

“One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered during the operation,” Placid said.

The police further disclosed that the victim was abducted on separate occasions and taken to forest hideouts where ransom negotiations were allegedly coordinated by Yusuf Rabo.

Placid said: “The first abduction reportedly resulted in the payment of N2 million, while a subsequent operation yielded N4.5 million. Investigators also linked the syndicate to other violent crimes in the area, including the kidnapping of a trader identified as Mr. Iyke and an armed robbery attack in the Kagoma axis, during which commuters were dispossessed of cash and other valuables.”

The statement added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect, Ali Haruna, and recover additional weapons and exhibits connected to the crimes.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling kidnapping and armed robbery networks across the country, assuring members of the public of sustained intelligence-led operations against violent criminal groups.