Osun 2026: Civil Society Organisations Task INEC, Security

Agencies, Media to be Civil During Electoral Process

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday collectively tasked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political actors, and other critical stakeholders to conduct themselves in a civil and responsible manner throughout the electoral process.

The Chairman, Civil Society Matters Committee, Imole Campaign Council, Hon. Funmiso Babarinde, made the call during an engagement organized by the Civil Society Matters Committee of the Imole Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He also urged INEC release the voters’ register to political parties on time and ensure early deployment of electoral materials, guarantee a hitch-free exercise, and remain impartial throughout the process.

Similarly, he posited that the police and other security agencies must remain apolitical.

According to him “they must desist from actions capable of creating tension or chaos ahead of the election. Security agencies should act professionally and responsibly in order to strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.”

He said, “The media must continue to see itself as a messenger of peace and unity, not discord, during the electoral exercise. Likewise, civil society organisations, as the voice of the people, must uphold their mandate by promoting democratic values and avoiding unnecessary partisanship.”

“Our democracy must be protected, and that responsibility begins here in Osun State, which remains the final phase of the off-cycle elections in Nigeria before the 2027 general elections.”

Also in his opening remarks, Apesin Abiodun Adegoke, Vice Chairman Civil Society Matters Committee of the Imole Campaign Council noted that Civil Society organisations remain critical stakeholders in every democratic setting.

He stressed out that through advocacy, voter education, election monitoring, and public engagement, serves as the voice of the people and help promote accountability and transparency in governance.

Adegoke however said the theme of the interactive session as, “The Role of Civil Society Organisations and the Media Community in Free, Fair, and Credible Elections,” speaks directly to “the responsibilities we all share in protecting democracy and ensuring the integrity of our electoral system.”

He said “Similarly, the media plays an indispensable role in shaping public opinion, disseminating accurate information, promoting peaceful coexistence, and holding leaders and institutions accountable. A responsible media environment is essential to peaceful and credible elections.”

“As we move closer to Osun off cycle election, there is a greater need for collaboration among political actors, security agencies, electoral bodies, civil society groups, and the media to ensure that elections are conducted peacefully, transparently, and in accordance with democratic principles.”

The session was designed to encourage constructive dialogue, exchange of ideas, and collective commitment towards sustaining free, fair, and credible elections in Osun state and country at large.