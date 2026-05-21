NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Hideouts in Southern Tumbuns, Mandara Mountains

• Nigeria pushes for African-led cooperation to fightterrorism, other emerging threats

•Presidency declares Nigerians have the right to defend themselves against attackers

•Makinde signs executive order to regulate local security groups in Oyo

•NLC demands action by FG, states to end banditry

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Nigerian Air Force has intensified ongoing air offensives against terrorist elements in the North-east, destroying terrorist hideouts and logistics hubs in Bukar Meram in the Southern Tumbuns and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the operations were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The statement disclosed that NAF air assets executed precision air strikes on the identified enclaves, destroying terrorist logistics facilities, structures and assembly points concealed within the areas.

Several terrorists were also neutralised during the operations, while planned attacks by the insurgents were disrupted.

Speaking on the operations, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister services and allied partners in the fight against terrorism and other security threats across the country.

The CAS stressed that intelligence-driven air operations would continue to target and destroy terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases wherever they were located, as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security nationwide.

Nigeria Pushes for African-led Cooperation to fightTerrorism, Other Emerging Threats

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening African-led security cooperation and collective responses to terrorism and other emerging threats across the continent.

Air Marshal Aneke made the commitment while chairing the 2026 African Air Chiefs’ Symposium held in Tunis, Tunisia, under the auspices of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF).

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the symposium brought together Air Chiefs, senior military officials and strategic partners from across Africa to deepen collaboration in airpower development, interoperability and coordinated security operations aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development on the continent.

CAS said the theme of the symposium, “Operationalising the Association of African Air Forces: A New Era of Shared Responsibility”, underscored the urgent need for African nations to jointly develop practical and sustainable solutions to evolving security challenges.

The CAS observed that terrorism, insurgency, transnational organised crime and humanitarian crises have continued to threaten peace and prosperity across Africa, making stronger partnerships, intelligence-sharing and enhanced operational coordination among African air forces increasingly necessary.

According to him, “No single nation can effectively confront today’s complex security threats alone. Our collective strength lies in our ability to work together, share capabilities and build a united front against forces that threaten the peace and prosperity of our continent.”

Air Marshal Aneke further noted that the symposium marked another important step towards strengthening the operationalisation of the Association through active participation and shared commitment by member nations.

He cited the successful conduct of the Table-Top Exercise during the African Air Chiefs’ Symposium 2025 in Zambia as a key milestone towards the planned Field Training Exercise scheduled to hold in Kenya in February 2027.

He explained that such initiatives were crucial to improving interoperability, operational readiness and coordinated responses to both security and humanitarian challenges across Africa.

Activities during the symposium also included strategic presentations and engagements focused on enhancing the effectiveness and responsiveness of African air forces in tackling contemporary security threats.

On the sidelines of the symposium, CAS held a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with partner air forces and international stakeholders aimed at expanding cooperation in training, joint exercises, intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism operations.

The engagements, according to the statement, further reinforced the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to building stronger strategic partnerships to enhance operational effectiveness, support ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts, and promote regional stability.

At the closing ceremony, Aneke was unanimously re-elected Chairman of the Association of African Air Forces for another two-year term, reflecting the confidence of member nations in his leadership and strategic vision for the Association.

In his closing remarks, CAS said the symposium had provided a valuable platform for addressing evolving security challenges and strengthening cooperation towards collective airpower development among African air forces.

He stressed the importance of political support, intelligence sharing, interoperability, air mobility, logistics cooperation and indigenous capacity development in enhancing operational readiness and long-term sustainability.

Presidency: Nigerians Have the Right to Defend Themselves Against Attackers

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians have a constitutional right to defend themselves against attackers.

Bwala stated this yesterday during an interview on Arise Television while reacting to recent violent attacks in parts of the country, including the killings and abductions in Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The presidential aide said the Nigerian Constitution guaranteed citizens the right to self-defence.

“The constitution has guaranteed to every citizen of Nigeria the right to self-defence; you have the right to defend yourself.

“When your right, my right, and that of my neighbour is put together, it becomes collective rights to defend ourselves and Nigerians have the right to defend themselves.”

He added that any citizen faced with a life-threatening attack could lawfully take steps to protect themselves.

“If you come to my house to try to kill me, any lethal weapon I use to defend myself is guaranteed by the Constitution,” Bwala stated.

He, however, clarified that the possession of firearms and certain weapons remained regulated under Nigerian law.

“Nigerians don’t have the right to bear certain arms unless those arms are permitted, but people can come together to apply to the government for the right to coordinate themselves,” he said.

Speaking on the broader security situation in the country, Bwala said insecurity was a global challenge and stressed the importance of collective action and intelligence sharing in combating criminal activities.

“Solution is what we all look to; evil men operate anywhere in the world, no matter how tight you are as a government.

“You do your best and expect that with the help of God and collective participation of the people through collective intelligence, we will be able to put an end to it.”

The presidential aide acknowledged growing public frustration over repeated attacks and killings across the country.

“I know the Nigerian people will continue to complain. For example, no matter how we say that we are sorry and the incident happens again, people will complain, cry and mourn because it’s the lives of the Nigerian people that are taken away by the evil element. We will put an end to this as a people.”

Bwala also linked the rise in insecurity to election cycles, claiming that violent incidents often increase during politically sensitive periods.

“Every eve of elections in Nigeria from 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026, you will see that crisis increases because of the idea of a crisis economy. A lot of people take advantage of that, but the will and spirit of the people is what will put an end to this situation,” he said.

He further highlighted the role played by local vigilance groups and paramilitary organisations in supporting security agencies with intelligence gathering, particularly in conflict-prone states such as Borno.

Seyi Makinde Signs Executive Order to regulate LocalSecurity Groups in Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, signed Executive Order No. 001 of 2026 regulating the registration, coordination and operations of vigilante groups, associations and organisations involved in security-related activities across the state.

This was just as he assured residents that the government was intensifying efforts to rescue safely the victims of the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, while appealing for continued support and cooperation from the public.

The governor said the Executive Order became necessary to strengthen security coordination, prevent abuse by unregulated groups and avoid ethnic confrontation amid rising insecurity in parts of the country.

Makinde signed the executive order during a press briefing held at his Kolapo Ishola private residence in Ibadan, where top security officials and government functionaries were present.

The governor thanked residents for remaining calm and cooperating with security agencies as the state continues to navigate the current security threat and efforts to rescue the abducted teachers and students of Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele High School in Oriire Local Government.

He also warned against ethnic profiling and the targeting of innocent residents under the guise of fighting crime.

“For emphasis, we must avoid at all costs anything that can lead to ethnic tension where people that do not know how issues come about, or because they are from a certain ethnic group, become a target.

“Yes, we do not want criminals in Oyo State, so if you see any criminal activities, anyone perpetrating such activities, please report to us. We will act,” Makinde said.

He stressed that the state government would not tolerate the formation of illegal security groups engaging in ethnic confrontation which might further deepen division among residents in the state.

“We do not want people forming groups, associations, in the name of security, and then on that basis they start ethnic profiling and ethnic confrontation. If you have any legal reasons to set up or engage in a security type of work, let us know. The government is here to give the necessary support,” he added.

Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s security architecture and ensuring peace across Oyo State.

The governor said the regulation formed part of his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

He also addressed the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, assuring residents that the government was intensifying efforts to rescue the victims safely while appealing for continued support and cooperation from the public.

“Let me also use this opportunity to once again talk about the painful incidents involving the abduction of students and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area.

“We understand the anxiety and emotional burden that this has placed on families, communities and the people of Oyo State,” he said.

Makinde assured residents that security agencies were working tirelessly to secure the release of the abducted teachers and students in Oriire local local government.

Speaking earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, explained that the order was designed to ensure accountability and proper monitoring of groups offering security services within the state.

Aikomo said the current security challenges facing Nigeria had made it necessary for governments to regulate community-based security operations to avoid unintended consequences.

“The importance of security in any community or society cannot be overemphasised and the current situation in Nigeria with respect to security is known to everybody.

“So, we are currently battling challenges relating to security in Nigeria. Under the 1999 Constitution, the welfare of the people and security is the primary purpose of governance,”he said.

Present at the signing ceremony were the deputy governor, Barrister Adebayo Lawal; Special Adviser on Security, Mr. Abayomi Fagbenro; Executive Assistant on Security, Compol Sunday Odukoya; Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga; Oyo State Commandant of NSCDC, and other top government officials.

NLC Demands Action by FG, States to End Banditry

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged both federal and state governments to take effective measures to address the insecurity crisis facing the country.

It said the country should consider a change of both strategies and tactics in the war against terror, adopt a fundamental shift from the war as a business to one of survival.

While reacting to the recent kidnapping of an estimated 39 pupils and 7 teachers from Community High School and L.A Basic School, Ahoro Esinele; and First Baptist School (Nursery and Primary) Yawota, all in Oriire Local Government Council of Oyo State, NLC said the citizens were becoming helpless in the face of frequent attacks by bandits and terrorists.

A statement signed by NLC president Joe Ajaero, said the response that accompanied the incident showed that Nigerians were fast becoming helpless and indifferent to the menace of insecurity.

“We recall that a week ago when an estimated 39 pupils and 7 teachers were taken away from Community High School and L.A Basic School, Ahoro Esinele; and First Baptist School (Nursery and Primary) Yawota, all in Oriire Local Government Council of Oyo State, “the general reaction, possibly was a shrug, oh, it has happened again.

“This reaction was certainly not out of callousness but a reflection of the extent of the loss of our humanity, and equally so, a quiet indignation and a reluctant acceptance of our new way of life.

“Given this multi-layer tragedy and our seeming helplessness in the face of it all, time has come for a sincere and honest conversation and change of both strategies and tactics in the war against terror, a fundamental shift from the war as a business to one of survival.

“Government at all levels must wake up. Our security agencies should do a thorough soul-searching. It is superfluous to say it is their sacred duty to protect lives and property. We believe where there is will there will be a way. Address this challenge before it is too late.

“We demand action now. We have had enough of sermons and condolence messages. For how long should we bleed like this?”

NLC warned against the tragedy the situation to degenerate to an extent whereby citizens are forced switch loyalty to bandits en mass.