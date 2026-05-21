IMF Urges Nigeria, Others to Shift to Private Sector-Led Growth as Debt-Funded Model Weakens

• Says current growth path could delay per capita income gains in 50 Years

Nume Ekeghe





International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African economies to urgently abandon debt-driven and state-led growth models in favour of private sector-led expansion.

IMF warned that current growth trends across the region were too weak to significantly improve living standards, and could leave per capita incomes taking nearly 50 years to double.

In its latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, titled, “Africa Needs a Growth Reset,” IMF said rising debt burdens, expensive borrowing costs, and declining development assistance had exposed the limitations of growth strategies heavily dependent on government spending and commodity booms.

The fund warned that unless African economies implemented broad structural reforms aimed at unlocking private investment and productivity growth, the region risked another prolonged cycle of weak growth, unemployment and declining competitiveness.

The report was authored by IMF African Department, economists Grace Li and Nikola Spatafora, alongside deputy division chief Constant Lonkeng.

It stated, “At current growth rates, per capita income in sub-Saharan Africa would take roughly half a century to double. Our chapter in the IMF’s latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa shows that implementing well-designed structural reforms especially in governance, business regulation, and market openness could lift output by around 20 percent within a decade.

“The point is not reform for reform’s sake. It is to shift the growth model from one led mainly by the state to one driven more by private investment, productivity, and jobs.”

On the continents debt, IMF stated, “The public sector-led growth model is now spent. With debt high, borrowing costly, and aid falling, the state can no longer be the main engine of growth. The region needs more private investment, backed by broad, business-friendly reforms.”

The Washington-based institution said the region must now pursue reforms capable of attracting private investment, strengthening institutions, and improving the ease of doing business.

It identified governance reforms, market openness, and business regulation as the three areas where Sub-Saharan Africa lagged behind frontier emerging markets most.

The report added, “Reforming state-owned enterprises, especially in energy and transport, is another key priority. When tariﬀs stay below cost-recovery levels, cash flow weakens, maintenance is delayed, and investment stalls. The result is a familiar tax on growth: unreliable and expensive services for firms and households.

“The better reform efforts use four ingredients: map stakeholders, align prices with costs, define social goals clearly, and explain how any savings will be used.”

The fund stated that harmonising rules under the African Continental Free Trade Area could expand market access.”

It recommended, “Protect the vulnerable. Targeted, temporary cash transfers based on current registries and delivered digitally can cushion short-term costs. Strengthen the state’s implementation capacity. Better systems for learning, institutional memory, and monitoring are essential. External partners can help by supporting sustained capacity building.”

On the road ahead, IMF stated, “There is no one-size-fits-all playbook. Countries with stronger institutions can move faster with broader reform packages. Others especially fragile states may need to focus first on core governance reforms and a few early wins that build trust. Resource-rich economies should put transparency and sound revenue management first, so natural wealth translates into broad-based development.

“For policymakers, the choice is increasingly clear: press ahead with well-sequenced, inclusive reforms now or risk another decade of missed convergence.

“With debt high, aid declining, and global headwinds worsening, the window for action is narrowing. Done right, today’s reform push can turn stabilisation into sustained growth, quality jobs, and rising living standards for the region’s rapidly growing young population.”