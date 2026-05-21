FCMB Helps Young Nigerians Build Money Management Skills

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has continued its financial literacy drive for secondary school students across Nigeria, helping young people build practical money management skills.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of the 2026 Global Money Week celebration, reached thousands of students across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The programme, themed, ‘‘Smart Money Talks’’, was designed to help students understand basic financial concepts early and develop the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to make informed financial decisions in a complex economic environment. Through interactive sessions in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Adamawa, Ogun, Imo, and Akwa-Ibom states, students learned about prudent resource management, budgeting, responsible spending, saving culture, and productive use of money.

Speaking on the programme, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo, said financial literacy remains a critical life skill for young people.

“This initiative goes beyond teaching money management. Financial literacy empowers people, promotes responsible behaviour, and supports long-term economic inclusion. We want to nurture a generation that is informed, self-reliant, and equipped to make sound financial choices.”

In his lecture to students of Hasiyanda Secondary School, Kano, FCMB’s Zonal Head, North-west, Ali Yahaya, said: “Understanding money is one of the most important life skills you can develop. Financial literacy helps you make informed choices, avoid costly mistakes, and build a secure future regardless of your background or income level. Saving is not just about setting money aside; it builds discipline, resilience, and long-term thinking. Developing good financial habits early can shape opportunities and improve your future.”