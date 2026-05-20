U.S. Moves to Break China’s Grip on West Africa Telecoms with Major Broadband Push

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The U.S. Trade and Development Agency has launched a major initiative aimed at expanding American wireless infrastructure across West Africa in a strategic move widely seen as an attempt to challenge China’s long-standing dominance in the region’s telecommunications sector.

The agency announced funding for a feasibility study that will pave the way for the deployment of about 1,500 U.S.-made mobile communications base stations across Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire, targeting millions of people in underserved and off-grid communities.

The project will utilise wireless technology developed by Vanu Inc., a United States firm known for its software-based radio systems designed for difficult and low-income environments.

The development signals Washington’s growing interest in Africa’s digital infrastructure space amid rising geopolitical competition with China, whose companies have for years dominated telecom expansion projects across the continent.

Deputy Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, Thomas Hardy, said the initiative would provide trusted and affordable internet access while creating opportunities for American companies in emerging markets.

“USTDA is bringing private sector solutions to unlock widespread, affordable, trusted internet access in off-grid communities across West Africa,” Hardy stated.

“By helping American companies compete in these critical markets, we are offering an alternative to insecure infrastructure while creating export opportunities that make America more prosperous.”

The study, to be carried out for Vanu Côte d’Ivoire, will evaluate existing telecommunications infrastructure, market conditions, financing options and regulatory environments in the four West African countries.

Georgia-based Vernonburg Group LLC has been selected to provide technical expertise for the assessment and support financing mobilisation for the eventual rollout.

Industry analysts say the project could significantly improve connectivity in rural communities where millions still depend on weak 2G and 3G services or remain completely disconnected from digital networks.

The planned deployment is also expected to open up broader opportunities for American digital infrastructure providers, including suppliers of wireless systems, network management platforms and broadband support technologies.

Chief Executive Officer of Vanu Inc., Andrew Beard, said the company’s technology was specifically designed to make broadband connectivity commercially viable in economically difficult terrains.

According to him, the initiative would demonstrate that sustainable telecommunications services can be delivered profitably in remote regions traditionally overlooked by mainstream operators.

Beard added that the project would help accelerate secure digital infrastructure deployment globally while boosting U.S. exports and investment opportunities.

The move comes at a time African governments are under increasing pressure from Western nations to diversify critical infrastructure partnerships and reduce dependence on Chinese technology providers amid growing global concerns over cybersecurity, digital sovereignty and strategic control of communications networks.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency said the initiative aligns with its broader mandate of advancing critical infrastructure development in emerging economies while promoting the export of trusted American technologies.