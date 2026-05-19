General Gowon: A Mentor and Role Model

Theophilus Danjuma

I am delighted to pay this tribute to Nigeria’s foremost living statesman, former Head of State, war-time Commander-in-Chief, my military boss, and international icon, HE General Dr Yakubu Gowon, GCFR on this momentous occasion of the public presentation of his autobiography, today. General Gowon is not only a household name in Nigeria, but also a globally acknowledged leader with impeccable record and outstanding credentials in leadership, nation building, military strategy, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution amongst many other noble endeavours.

As Nigeria’s Head of State during one of the most turbulent periods in our nation’s history, General Gowon exhibited immense courage and sterling character in steering our beloved country from the brink of disintegration to a united, stable and strong nation. His well recorded slogan of “No victor, no vanquished” after the Civil War set the tone for his highly effective post-war policies of “reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation” which helped to speedily heal the scars of the war and put Nigeria on the path to sustainable recovery. He will forever be remembered as a leader whose love for his country and fellow citizens was unwavering, even in the most trying of times.

On a personal note, I have been fortunate to know General Gowon since my teenage years in Wusasa Zaria, more than seven decades ago, where our paths first crossed. That marked the beginning of what has become a lifelong relationship and friendship between us. As a student in St. Bartholomew’s Primary School, Wusasa, I was always excited to see him in Government College (later Barewa College) Zaria uniform whenever he visited his parents in Wusasa. I was then looking forward to attending Government College Zaria like him for my post-primary education. Unfortunately, I was admitted only at Katsina-Ala Middle School instead of Zaria.

After my secondary education, I gained admission into the Nigeria College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria where I saw some of my fellow students wearing military uniform and was told they belonged to the College Cadet Corps. I was fascinated by the jungle hat which ignited my interest in army uniform. I consequently decided to join the College Cadet Corps where the foundation for my military career was laid.

During my service years, General Gowon became a mentor, role model, leader and boss whose impact on my career was quite profound and has continued to shape my military values, professionalism, some beliefs, and world view even until today. My admiration for General Gowon goes beyond our personal friendship and more succinctly defined by his loyal service to Nigeria, motivated by his avowed commitment to evolving a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria. In later years after public service, his love for Nigeria further manifested in his pet project “Nigeria Prays,” galvanizing efforts at moral rebirth and attracting divine blessings for our beloved country.

Like many Nigerians, I was looking forward to reading General Gowon’s memoirs someday. I am glad that he has finally brought this much anticipated project to life. The book ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, tells a unique story, and is indeed a gift to Nigeria and the world. It gives readers a rare opportunity of going back in time to read first-hand account of some of the most significant events in our nation’s history. I have had the privilege of perusing an advance copy of the book and I can say that it is not only engaging, but also filled with many historical records that would be of interest to historians, policy makers, bureaucrats, administrators, and the general public. From my personal recollections and knowledge of some of the happenings in the military and the nation, the memoir will provoke healthy conversations.

Before I end this tribute, let me express my gratitude to my one-time Commander-in-Chief for not allowing the business, strategic and political differences that he and I might have had to affect the mutual respect and friendship either in or out of Service. On behalf of my family, I am congratulating General Yakubu Gowon for taking time to write his memoirs and bequeathing to our country and the world, a treasure trove of history, that will no doubt remain one of the best works of its kind. I also congratulate Her Excellency, Mrs Victoria Gowon for remaining a strong pillar of support to her husband in this project.

•Lt General Danjuma (rtd), GCON, is a former Chief of Army Staff during the military era and the first Defence Minister during the current civilian dispensation.