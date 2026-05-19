MasterChef Nigeria Contest: Eliminated Participants Given Second Chance

Bennett Oghifo

In a dramatic turn of events, previously eliminated home cooks Fads, Pearl and Margaret were given an extraordinary second chance: a shot at redemption and an opportunity to fight their way back into the competition.



With a place back in the MasterChef kitchen and a chance to compete for the life-changing ₦73 million prize on the line, the trio faced a high-pressure Redemption Challenge centred around one deceptively simple ingredient: eggs.



Tasked with mastering three culinary fundamentals in just 10 minutes, the contestants had to deliver the perfect poached egg, boiled egg and omelette — a challenge designed to test precision, timing and technical skill under immense pressure.



In a dramatic cook-off, it was Fads who rose to the occasion, impressing the judges with her execution and earning her place back in the MasterChef kitchen. For Pearl and Margaret, however, the challenge marked the end of their MasterChef journey, as they bid farewell to the competition for good.



True to the spirit of MasterChef Nigeria, the competition was far from over. The Top 8 immediately faced another challenge — a celebration of the Staples of Success — where culinary skill met high stakes. With an impressive ₦2 million up for grabs, the home cooks had yet another opportunity to prove themselves in the MasterChef kitchen.



The arrival of the white apron cook was met with excitement in the MasterChef Nigeria kitchen, as the home cooks embraced the moment with enthusiasm and ambition.



However, while some rose to the occasion, others struggled to meet the judges’ exacting standards.

Derry’s dish was dealt a major setback when her chicken was found to be undercooked. David’s red chilli starter and roasted chicken main failed to deliver the impact the judges had hoped for and overwhelmed by emotion, Favy faced a challenge of her own when her panna cotta refused to set, forcing her to rethink her dish under pressure.



Demilade impressed the judges with a standout combination of Potato Crisps and a creative Plantain Split, showcasing both confidence and flair in the kitchen. Fads, meanwhile, delivered a remarkable comeback with her comforting yet elevated take on Yam Chips and Potato Soup — a dish that earned high praise from the judges. Clearly impressed, Chef Eros described Fads’ creation as “restaurant ready.”



Demilade and Fads rose above the competition to secure coveted spots in the Top 2, earning themselves a shot at the ₦2 million prize.



In the end, it was Fads who claimed Dish of the Day, completing an impressive comeback story as she walked away with ₦2 million and renewed confidence in the MasterChef Nigeria kitchen.

Next week, tensions rise as the Top 8 take on a high-pressure Fashion Challenge, with the MasterChef kitchen also welcoming special guest judge Ezinne Chinkata.



Produced by Primedia Group, MasterChef Nigeria is supported by a strong coalition of leading Nigerian brands, including headline sponsor Power Oil, alongside Indomie, Dano Milk, Malta Guinness, Sonia Tomato, Kiara Rice, Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Sugar, Golden Penny Garri, Golden Penny Semolina, Golden Penny Chocolate Spread, and Golden Penny Wheat.



The show airs weekly on Sundays at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family with rebroadcasts on Wednesdays at 6 pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Thursdays at 12 pm on Africa Magic Family.