  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Okowa Hails Team Nigeria’s Performance at African Senior Athletics Championships 

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The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has congratulated Nigerian contingents to the just ended 24th African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, for their sterling performance with overall fourth position on the medals table.

Okowa, who led the Team Nigeria to the competition, said the victory of World record holder, Tobi Amusan, in the 100m hurdles event, winning the gold was simply outstanding.

He particularly praised the women’s 4x 100m, 4x 400m and the Mixed 4x400m relay teams for winning gold medals for the country at the Championships.

Okowa also acknowledged the untiring and fighting spirit of double silver medalist in both women’s 100m and 200m, Rosemary Chukwuma, for doing the nation proud.

According to Okowa, current national champion, Chidera Ezeakor, showed class in the 100m men claiming a bronze medal.

In the field events, the AFN President commended Olatoye Oyesade, Divine Oladipupo, Obiageri Amaechi, Adams Kure and Kparika Victoria Effiom, for their individual outstanding performances.

The AFN President acknowledged the sacrifices and dedication of Nigerian coaches for the great feat at the tournament.

Okowa said the federation was proud of the conduct of the athletes in the camp and noted that their overall performance was a pointer to the strength of the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

He praised the outstanding performance of young sprinters in the team, Rosemary Nwankwo and Miracle Ezechukwu, for standing tall among elite athletes at the championships.

Okowa, who appreciated the continued support of the National Sports Commission, to Nigerian athletes, said the Federation would continue to invest in the development of athletics at the grassroots level.

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