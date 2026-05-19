Carvajal to Leave Real Madrid after 23 Years

Real Madrid Captain, Dani Carvajal, will leave the club at the end of this season after two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu covering 23 years.

Carvajal, 34, who has made 450 appearances for Madrid, scoring 14 goals, will be out of contract when his current deal expires at the end of June.

The Madrid-born right-back is a club legend and one of the most decorated players in history with 27 titles to his name.

Carvajal joined the club’s academy in 2002 and made his first-team debut in 2013 following a season at Bayer Leverkusen, which prompted Madrid to activate a buy-back clause to re-sign him.

He went on to lift the Champions League six times, one of only five players to do so, and is the only player to start in all six finals that he won.

With Los Blancos he won La Liga on four occasions and the Copa del Rey twice, as well as six Club World Cups, five UEFA Super Cups and four Spanish Super Cups.

He has been a mainstay of the Spanish national team since 2014, earning 51 caps while helping Spain win the Nations League in 2023 and the 2024 European Championship.

Madrid, who will finish the season trophyless for the second year in a row, will pay tribute to Carvajal during their final La Liga match of the season against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, 23 May (20:00 BST).