Duro Ikhazuagbe

Newly appointed Chelsea Manager, Xabi Alonso, has made the signing of Victor Osimhen his priority even as he has not assumed duties at Stamford Bridge yet.

The Spanish coach who won the German Bundesliga and Cup with Victor Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen three seasons ago, was appointed as new Chelsea Manager on Sunday and is not to take charge of the Blues until July 1.

According to TEAMTalk’sGraeme Bailey, after the poor performance of Chelsea this season which may see the Blues missing out of European football next season, the club and Alonso have agreed to slight compromises with regards to their outlook on transfers.

“The Blues have acknowledged they must let a manager of Alonso’s calibre have a bigger say in transfers, both ins and outs. Some prior managers in the BlueCo era have had very little input,” said top football source.

“Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, is the frontman in their sights. The 27-year-old has enjoyed another superb campaign in front of goal and has now helped fire his respective sides to three league titles in four years- (Napoli 2022/23, Galatasaray 2024/25, 2025/26).

Osimhen, described as one of the most feared strikers in world football, is now the subject of exploratory talks between Chelsea and Alonso.

In two seasons at Galatasaray, Osimhen has scored 59 goals and made 16 assists in 74 appearances which now makes him one of the most sought after frontman in European football.

Aside from Chelsea, the two biggest Spanish sides, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are also involved in signing the former Napoli man.

Apart from the pursuit of Osimhen, chief among the players who’ll be key to Alonso succeeding or failing in west London is Joao Pedro, who is arguably Chelsea’s player of the season with 20 goals and nine assists to his name.

There’s strong and confirmed interest in Pedro from Barcelona, but the Blues have no intention of selling.