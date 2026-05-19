PILGRIMAGE TO MECCA: COUNTING THE COST

ABBA MUHAMMED argues for cost differentiation between perennial pilgrims and first timers

Hajj is a sacred Islamic religious pilgrimage and one of the pillars of Islam, an annual event that is obligatory, at least once in a lifetime for all Muslims that are capable. Quran Al-Imran, Ayah 97 says, “And pilgrimage to the House is a duty that mankind owes to Allah, (for) those who can afford the expenses”. This is why millions of Muslims around the world travel to Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia to fulfill this important religious obligation.

The cost for Hajj is determined by national arrangements, and it varies from country to country by distance and quality of service. Additionally, every country is allocated number of permissible pilgrims, an important limiting factor. As such, depending on the location of the Nigerian pilgrim, it costs between N8,327,000 ($5,550) and N8,784,000 ($5,856) as computed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). All exchanges are at N1,500/$.

Going by the global standard, the major costs for Hajj are accommodation, flight, ground transport and Visa. Even though this cost principle still holds for the fare computation by NAHCON, it is still hard to understand why hajj fare is more than $5,500 for the Nigerian pilgrim. Especially for a country with less than $50 a month as its minimum wage and a GDP per capita of less than $1,000. It is even more bewildering when the much talked about subsidy by the federal and states governments are put into play.

The cost and the earning capacity of the Nigerian pilgrim is in stark contrast when compared to rich countries like the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK). Depending on comfort and other variables, it is between $5,000 (N7.5m) and $10,000 (N15m) in the US and £3,500 (N6.85m) – £7,000 (N13.7m) in the UK. Meanwhile, the US is more than twice the distance to Saudi Arabia, and has a GDP per capita of about $85,000 (85 times higher than Nigeria). This is regardless of Nigeria’s advantage of economy of scale, and the abysmal quality of services for pilgrims.

Using booking.com, it would be noticed there are cheap and decent accommodations (hostels) in Madinah, for as low as N270,419 for nine nights per adult from 25 May – 3 June 2026. Some of these accommodations with air conditions are just 1.5km from the city centre. For Makkah, some accommodations come in at N260,311. These costs and days may not be exact, but they can serve as references. Moreover, for a considerable number of Nigerian pilgrims, the accommodations provided are usually not comfortable and may be informal. Nevertheless, NAHCON’s accommodation in Makkah is N1,280,683 and Madina is N450,330 (without days).

For flights from Lagos – Jeddah (the farthest distance from Nigeria), Skyscanner lowest quote for May 25 – Jun 14, 2026, came in at N945,580 for a well-regarded international airline, and others are not too far along. The NAHCON’s template puts the price at N3.2m, throwing out the leverage that comes with number and time for best rates.

While there could be room for cost reduction on ground transportation and others, it may be necessary for the Hajj Commission to give clarity on the costs associated with Visa. Because it is understood that Hajj Visas are free (for first time pilgrims) and it is SAR 2,000 ($532.87/ N799,305) for subsequent visits. In cases of subsequent visits, the payments are even half for pilgrims under 15 and free for under seven years. But the NAHCON Masahir package goes for N1.750m with no differentiation for first timers and children. Another cost item of interest is the feeding cost at Makkah and Madina accommodation, which lands at N515,474 ($344). It may be of better value to expunge it and instead invest time in educating pilgrims on how they could manage their feeding and costs.

An interesting perspective is the comparisons using distance, cost and economic position of selected countries. One example is the Philippines, with a GDP per capita of $3,985. A company advertised hajj package in 2025 for P350,000 ($5,987/ N8.981m) which includes Visa, health, flight, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, sacrifice, daily meals and freebies. Meanwhile, Manila (Philippines) – Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) is 8,500km and 10h 37min of flight time. In Indonesia (with a GDP per capita of $4,952), the announcement from the hajj commission for 2025 was Rp89.4mil (USD 5,524/ N8.286m) per person. But the actual payment for the pilgrim after the deduction of subsidy from the government (which is 62% of the announced cost) stands at Rp55.4m (USD3,425 / N5.138m). Again, the distance between Jakarta (Indonesia) – Jeddah is 8,000km, with a flight time of 9h 54min. For Malaysia, with a GDP per capita of $11,867, it is RM33,300 ($7,867/ N11.5m). But with the subsidies for 40% lowest income group in the country, the cost is RM12,356 ($2,919/ N4.38m). As expected, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) – Jeddah is 7,052km and flight time of 8h 47min.

The economic conditions of these countries are much better. Lagos- Jeddah is 4,196km and the flight time is 5h 26min, but it will cost the Nigerian pilgrim N8,784,000 ($5,850).

This brings into focus the curious allegation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of a N50 billion Hajj Fraud during 2025 operations. The allegation identified unauthorized use of N25b for Masha’ir tents, N7.9b for contingency housing and N1.6b in travel expenses for spouses of officials. Even though investigation is not an indictment, it is worrying to hear that the EFCC’s line of questioning focused on expenditures earmarked for pilgrims’ welfare, logistics, and foreign exchange allocations. And that two of the invited officials were reportedly released after returning ₦38 million each. This probably gives some clarity to the inflated costs, poor service delivery, and unexplained expenses that continue to trail the Commission every Hajj year.

Virtually all countries regulate Hajj activities, even Saudi Arabia (for its citizens), and Nigeria should not be different. There must be differentiation in cost and preferences between perennial pilgrims and first timers. Every Nigerian pilgrim must have a date for departure and arrival, and governments should avoid sponsoring pilgrims with State resources. Most importantly, pilgrims should be able to conclude Hajj within two weeks, except if they wish to stay longer at their own volition and at additional cost.

Muhammad writes from Kofar Gadon – Kaya, Kano, bmyusuf1@yahoo.com.