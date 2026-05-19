  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Verraki’s Report Highlights $12bn Investment Opportunity in Nigeria’s Healthcare Sector

Business | 6 seconds ago

Verraki, a member of Andersen Consulting, has released a new report titled, “Private Sector Investment in Nigeria’s Health Sector: High-Return Capital in a System Under Strain,” highlighting significant opportunities for private capital in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

The report reveals that Nigeria faces a hospital bed deficit requiring over $12 billion in investment, alongside broader gaps across diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and digital health.

“Healthcare in Nigeria is no longer just a social imperative, it is an economic opportunity,” said Dr. Stanley Cookey, Health Sector Lead at Verraki. “However, capturing this opportunity requires disciplined execution, strong local insight, and the right enabling environment.”

The report also notes that private providers already account for over 60% of healthcare delivery, underscoring the sector’s reliance on private participation despite structural constraints.

It identifies six priority investment areas and outlines key risks, including regulatory complexity, infrastructure deficits, and talent shortages.

Verraki emphasises that expanding health insurance coverage, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and improving infrastructure will be critical to unlocking sustained private sector investment.

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