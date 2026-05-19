Shareholders Laud NAHCO for N12.18bn Dividends, 278.44m Bonus Shares

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc over the weekend commended the board and management of the leading ground handling group for impressive performance and sustained improvements in shareholders’ returns.

At the annual general meeting, shareholders approved the payment of N12.18 billion in cash dividends and distribution of 278.44 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each as bonus shares for the 2025 business year.

The N12.18 billion gross cash dividend for the 2025 business year represented an increase on N11.58 billion paid for the 2024 business year, marking five consecutive years of increase in payouts in the company’s long history of unbroken dividend payment.

Shareholders received a dividend per share of N6.25 for the 2025 business year compared with N5.94 paid for the previous year. Also, with the bonus issue of one ordinary share of 50 kobo each for every seven ordinary shares held, shareholders saw an automatic 14.3 per cent increase in their shareholdings. A shareholder with 1,000 shares received additional bonus shares of about 143 shares, increasing total shareholding to 1,143 shares.

At the meeting, shareholders said they were impressed with NAHCO’s sustained performance and the investor-friendly disposition of the board of the company.

They noted that NAHCO has continued to witness strong fundamental performance every year, which has also seen consecutive improvement in dividends to shareholders.

President, Association for the Advancement of Rights of Nigerian Shareholders (AARNS), Dr Faruk Umar said the fundamental performance of the company has given shareholders hope for continuous improvement in dividends.

He said investors’ confidence in NAHCO is reflective of the operational results of the company, which have continued to improve every year.

He said: “They have done very well. NAHCO is a delight to us as shareholders. Look at the results, look at the share price and look at our dividends; everything is so remarkable. Last year, the price was N80 per share, today it is over N200, that’s an increase of more than 150 per cent. They keep growing the business, which gives us hope of higher dividends. We believe the dividend next year will be much higher.”

Founding National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu said NAHCO has endeared itself to shareholders with its performance and dividends to shareholders.

He said the steady rally of the company’s share price was because shareholders want more of the NAHCO’s shares while existing shareholders hardly want to sell such a highly rewarding investment.

“NAHCO is growing and we are happy about that. We are excited to be part of this family. The board and management deserve commendations, but they must not rest on their oars,” Nwosu said.

Another shareholder, Mr Patrick Ajudia commended NAHCO for the company’s impressive outing.

“There is no better joy for shareholders this year than what NAHCO is giving to their shareholders. An improved dividend of N6. 25 plus bonus of one for seven for the 2025 financial year. And of course, a good future prospects to reward shareholders for their investments. I think NAHCO is a place to be for stakeholders,” Ajudia said.

Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Dr Seinde Fadeni, said NAHCO has been positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the aviation sector.

According to him, the reforms in the aviation sector and the overall economy hold positive prospects for aviation industry growth, and NAHCO would continue to explore ways to maintain its position as the leading aviation handling group.

He pointed out that NAHCO has remained strong, strategic and focused as it implemented initiatives that enabled it to remain on top of the industry.

“Your company, NAHCO is well positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities as the macroeconomic outlook improves and the industry continues to gain speed,” Fadeni said.

He pointed out that in line with global best practice, NAHCO has adopted operational framework that builds sustainability into its policies and operations.

He said: “We are moving fast in implementation of policies that ensure environmental sustainability in all our operations”.

He outlined that NAHCO would continue implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustained growth and returns to all stakeholders, including the equipment re-fleeting programme which had seen addition of more than 300 ground support equipment to the company’s fleet.

“Your company remains the leader as West Africa’s largest ground handling company. We are the favourite of airlines seeking bespoke services due to our world-class equipment and excellent human capital. We continue to invest in equipment, staff welfare and technical capabilities.

“Our operational excellence continues to show in our results, which we know should delight you as owners of the company,” Fadeni said.

He assured that the board remains committed to translating corporate growth to improved returns to the shareholders through increased payout and sustainable management of the group.