INSIDE NIGERIA’S TELECOM QUALITY STRUGGLE

Every day, across Nigeria, the frustrations of Nigeria’s digital age often arrive without warning. It happens in the small things. And the big ones. Take the case of a business owner who attempts to complete a critical bank transfer, only for the network to freeze. Consider a student who joins an online lecture and suddenly disappears from the session because the connection collapses. Or perhaps, a trader waits endlessly for a Point-of-Sale transaction approval while impatient customers walk away.

For many, it has become an exhausting routine.

The irony is difficult to ignore. Nigeria’s telecom sector is undergoing one of its biggest modernisation drives in history, yet consumer dissatisfaction remains widespread. While operators continue to expand 4G and 5G networks and spend heavily on upgrades, users still complain that service quality often falls painfully short of expectations.

The truth is that today’s Nigerian telecom user demands far more than simple voice calls. Consumers expect smooth video conferencing, uninterrupted streaming, real-time digital payments, reliable cloud access, and fast browsing. But explosive data consumption is stretching existing infrastructure to its limits.

Many Nigerians adapt by adopting what has now become a national coping mechanism, the “multi-SIM survival strategy.” It is increasingly common to find individuals carrying two, three, or even four SIM cards, constantly switching between networks in search of a stable signal. This growing dependence on multiple operators reflects declining consumer confidence in network consistency.

To be fair, the telecom industry is not ignoring the problem.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recognising that consumer patience has worn paper-thin, intensified its oversight of operators. It introduced stronger consumer protection measures. The crown jewel of this enforcement era is the Consumer Compensation Framework, which officially took effect in April 2026.

Under the framework, telecom operators are required to compensate subscribers whenever service quality falls below approved performance benchmarks. Compensation comes in the form of airtime credits automatically issued to affected users in locations where disruptions occur.

Reports indicate that some subscribers have already received compensation messages from operators following previous service disruptions. While many consumers welcome the initiative, others argue that modest airtime credits cannot fully compensate for business losses, missed opportunities, or failed financial transactions caused by prolonged outages.

Still, the framework represents an important acknowledgement that consumer frustration has reached a critical point. At the same time, operators continue to spend aggressively on network expansion.

Industry reports indicate that telecom operators invested more than ₦2 trillion in infrastructure upgrades in 2025 alone. Tower infrastructure companies added hundreds of billions of naira in additional investments.

Thousands of network sites are being upgraded or newly deployed in 2026 as operators expand 4G and 5G coverage, modernise equipment, and improve fibre optic capacity.

The Federal Government is also known to be pursuing broader digital inclusion goals through plans to deploy additional rural telecom towers aimed at connecting millions of underserved Nigerians.

Yet the sector remains trapped in a difficult race. The reason is simple: infrastructure expansion is struggling to keep pace with Nigeria’s exploding appetite for data.

But, the challenges extend far beyond consumer demand. One of the biggest threats to service quality is the persistent damage to fibre optic infrastructure. Road construction activities, vandalism, theft, and accidental cuts frequently disrupt fibre networks across the country, causing outages and severe network congestion.

In addition, power supply instability continues to undermine telecom operations. Because public electricity remains unreliable, operators depend heavily on diesel-powered generators and alternative energy systems to keep base stations running. This dramatically increases operational costs and creates additional vulnerabilities.

Industry players also complain about multiple taxation, high right-of-way charges, regulatory bottlenecks, and delays in obtaining deployment approvals from various government agencies.

These external pressures have combined to create a difficult operating environment, even as consumer expectations continue to rise. It is thus clear that lasting relief will require deeper structural reforms.

The NCC’s intensified monitoring, combined with compensation penalties and aggressive upgrades, is delivering localised improvements in major cities.

Industry experts point to infrastructure sharing, both active and passive, as a smarter path forward, reducing duplication and speeding rural reach. Moreover, initiatives like the Federal Government’s Project BRIDGE for nationwide fibre, alongside low-Earth-orbit satellite solutions for hard-to-reach areas, offer real promise.

Undoubtedly, urgent legislative action is needed, too: classifying telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure to deter vandalism with serious federal penalties, alongside uniform, affordable Right of Way policies across states.

Ultimately, the telecom challenge is about more than technology. It is equally about trust.

Consumers want confidence that the money they spend on data and airtime will deliver dependable service. Businesses want assurance that digital transactions will not collapse midway. Students want uninterrupted access to learning. Citizens want connectivity that supports productivity instead of frustrating it.

So, until the fifth bar becomes dependable, Nigerians will keep doing what they do best, adapting, rebooting routers, switching SIMs, and holding onto quiet hope for the day the signalling distress stops.

Elvis Eromosele, elviseroms@gmail.com