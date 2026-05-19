Gowon: Steady Symbol and Voice for One Nigeria

Ibrahim Babangida

Perhaps no other former Nigerian leader embodies our national history as much as General Yakubu Gowon. For this, he deserves the salute of our nation as his Autobiography is presented at the ripe age of 91 years and still in good health.

Like most patriotic Nigerians, I am joined by my family to wish him many more years of service to our country and humanity. Today, we celebrate him as we recall his illustrious story of selfless and outstanding service to our dear fatherland.

A celebration of General Gowon will be incomplete without acknowledging that behind most of his giant strides in life there is his Wife, a wonderful Lady, Victoria Hansatu Gowon, nee Zakari, that he married on April 19, 1969 at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos. From that time on she had been a great pillar of support to the General and as the 3rd youngest First Lady of Nigeria, she was graceful, modest, very kind, simple and down to earth.

He assumed national leadership at an auspicious moment in our history. A series of crises enveloped the nation following the January 1966 military overthrow of the first civilian government. The forces of division threatened the continued existence of the nation. Even the military as a unifying institution faced existential crises.

Yakubu Gowon therefore assumed power with a triple mandate at a moment of grave national necessity. He was challenged to keep the nation united. He was called upon to also keep the military united as an instrument of national unity. Above all, he and his colleagues faced the challenge of resuming the task of nation building from where the colonialists and founding fathers had left off.

It is to General Gowon’s eternal credit that he faced all these historic challenges with courage, wisdom and characteristic humility. Perhaps his Middle Belt origins facilitated his task by reducing the polarising tendency of national leadership at that stage. None of the major tripartite regions could claim him as representing their interest but that of the nation as a whole.

Even then, the forces of division had reached an advanced stage. The nation tragically split into two warring factions as the former Eastern Region declared itself the Republic of Biafra pitted in a civil war against the rest of the nation.

Gowon was transformed from national leader to a war hero who fought and ended a bloody and unnecessary civil war (1967-70). He ended the war and reunited the country with the attendant tasks of reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the war affected sections of the country.

It is to the credit of his genteel leadership that the war ended with minimal bitterness on all sides. There were no successor guerrilla factions or unresolved residual conflicts.

In the post war era, Gowon followed up with fundamental nation building policies. To his credit are the establishment of a unified national command for the armed forces and the police which has preserved these institutions as forces of national cohesion to date.

He established the National Youth Corps scheme, the National Unity Secondary Schools and the Federal Character quota system for appointments and representation in federal government agencies. This is in addition to introducing an indigenous national currency, the Naira to replace the colonial British Pound Sterling.

He also established the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as an instrument of cohesion and integration among West African States. All these institutions have survived till date.

Even after leaving office, Gowon has continued to work towards national unity and harmony. He has shunned partisan politics in spite of pressures. He has avoided the building of a political presence or personality cult.

In a nation still wracked by divisive forces and tendencies, it is to General Gowon’s abiding credit that he has not been associated with any of the trending ethnic, religious or geopolitical movements ravaging today’s Nigeria. He has instead remained one steady symbol and voice for a United, diverse and inclusive nation.

Gowon was not and has never been associated with corruption nor did he have any overt corporate interests or involvements. Instead, he has continued to live a simple and modest life as a shining example to younger generations.

In times of crises, he has been available for national service as a mediator and conciliator. At other times, he has led the nation in prayer under his pet project: Nigeria Prays.

Successive governments have easily resorted to his experience and counsel, often consulting him in dealing with contemporary problems of governance and statesmanship.

This distinguished soldier, offcer, gentleman, nationalist and outstanding statesman has served Nigeria well and embodied our finest values.

History will remain fair to him as a grateful nation salutes him on the occasion of the public presentation of his Autobiography that will be a reference point of public service with sincerity, compassion and commitment with the patriotic belief in One Nigeria as a nation of diverse cultures, history and beliefs the hallmark of our strength and resilience enamored by the belief and faith in God. United we Stand and Divided we Fall.

Live Long our amiable, warm-hearted and charming General, I commend this Autobiography to all Nigerians, Africans and to all lovers of Nigeria across the World.

• A tribute to General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR by General Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of the launching of his autobiography ‘My Life Of Duty & Allegiance’