Peter Obi Risks Losing Support of Obidient Movement, Says Coordinators

Meanwhile, a political group previously loyal to Mr Peter Obi, the Obidient Movement, has stated that he stood the risk of losing the support of the movement in the 2027 general election.

The Coordinator of the movement, Mr Ikenna Azomchine, stated this in Awka, Anambra State yesterday, saying Obi abandoned members of the movement after the 2023 presidential election when he ran as the candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Azomchine said the group would mobilise against all members of National Assembly who rode on the back of Obi to win election, but no longer living up to the ideals of the people.

The coordinator, who briefed journalists alongside other leaders of the movement said the group stood for good governance, and that it would not support any particular candidate or party, but urged the electorate to support candidates across parties, that they could trust.

He said: “We are telling the members of Obedient Movement that we are here to tell them to go out in the next election and vote for the best candidates. We have a template of competence and credibility in election, and we have done it before.

“The membership of Obedient Movement is organic, and so shall it remain. What we are saying is that Peter Obi is the template of the kind of personality we want, but we want to say that he does not fund us and we are not partisan. What we want is good governance and model politicians.

“We are not deterred in our quest for good governance, and the Obedient General’s team under the Obedient Movement wants to tell you that we only see Peter as a symbol but not the leader of our movement. Peter does not fund what we are doing.

“Talking about whether Peter is doing the things right, that is a question for tomorrow. He risk losing our support because we can not be funding the group for him. He is mistaking social media support for actual votes.”