Itsekiri Nation Endorses President Tinubu, Oborevwori for Second Term Ahead of 2027

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Itsekiri nation, yesterday, endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election.

Aside the endorsement, the Delta State governor was also conferred with the prestigious Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the highest honour of the Itsekiri nation.

The endorsement took place at the Olu of Warri Palace Ground in Warri during a grand reception organised by the Itsekiri nation in honour of Tinubu and Oborevwori, with political leaders, traditional rulers, party faithful and prominent sons and daughters of the kingdom in attendance.

The motion for the endorsement of both leaders for re-election was moved by Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Alex Ideh, who said continuity in leadership would further consolidate the gains already recorded at both federal and state levels.

“Continuity in leadership will further consolidate our present gains. Therefore, on behalf of the entire Itsekiri ethnic nationality, I proudly move the motion for the endorsement of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term in office.

“I also move for the endorsement of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, the workaholic Governor of Delta State, for a second term in office. This endorsement is a reflection of our confidence in their leadership, commitment to development and dedication to the progress of our people,” he said.

The motion was however seconded by the member representing Warri South I State Constituency, Hon. Augustine Uroye, and subsequently adopted through a voice vote conducted by the member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Earlier, in a moment rich in cultural significance, Oborevwori was conferred with the Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the highest merit award of the Itsekiri nation.

The Olu of Warri said the honour was in recognition of the governor’s sterling leadership, humility, inclusive governance and commitment to peace, unity and development in Delta State.

The monarch explained that although the initiative began among politically active Itsekiris, particularly APC members, it later transformed into a collective aspiration embraced by the entire Itsekiri nation.

The royal father disclosed that the Royal Order of Iwere, established three years ago, was designed to honour exceptional Nigerians whose contributions positively impact society and humanity.

According to the Olu, Oborevwori distinguished himself as worthy of becoming the first non-Itsekiri recipient of the prestigious honour because of his leadership style and relationship with the Itsekiri people.

“It gives me great pleasure to present to everyone, freshly minted, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Elder Dr. Sheriff Oborevwori, ROI,” he. Said.

In his welcome address, Yemi Emiko, said the reception was organised to honour Tinubu and Oborevwori for their contributions to the growth and development of the Itsekiri nation.

He also expressed appreciation to Oborevwori for supporting the emergence of a Palace Chief, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Responding, Oborevwori accompanied by his wife, Tobore, and Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, as well as the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed deep appreciation to the Itsekiri nation for the honour and solidarity shown to him and President Tinubu.

“I am deeply humbled by this grand reception. I cannot quantify my gratitude to the Itsekiri nation for the honour of celebrating me and Mr. President today,” the governor said.

He described the endorsement as organic and unprecedented, noting that unlike in many political settings where endorsements were lobbied for, the support from the Itsekiri nation came willingly and sincerely.

“I have seen where people go and lobby for endorsements. This one is organic. I celebrate your organisational savvy, tenacity of purpose, and unalloyed loyalty to the unity and progress of our beloved Delta State,” he stated.