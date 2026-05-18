NDC Absorbs Obidient Coordinators Nationwide

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has formally welcomed coordinators and members of the Obidient Movement from across the country into the party, in what appears to be a strategic move to consolidate opposition forces ahead of future political contests.

Dickson disclosed this after a meeting with the coordinators in Abuja, attended by members of the party’s National Working Committee, where he urged the new entrants to immediately begin engagement with the party’s state structures to facilitate their integration into the NDC nationwide.

The former Bayelsa State governor described the engagement as an opportunity to appreciate members of the Obidient Movement for their role in sustaining democratic advocacy before, during, and after the 2023 general election.

According to him, the commitment and resilience shown by members of the movement reflected the growing desire among Nigerians for political reforms, accountability, and inclusive governance.

“I used the opportunity to thank them for their commitment to democratic change in Nigeria, as demonstrated during the 2023 general election and in the period thereafter,” Dickson stated.

He said representatives of the movement from various states were formally received into the NDC and advised to work closely with state chairmen and party officials to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and organisational cohesion across the federation.

Dickson, who has remained active in opposition politics for decades, said he understood the aspirations and frustrations of Nigerians seeking an alternative political platform.

“I appreciate what they are doing, especially from my background as one who has been in the opposition trenches from a very young age and consistently since 1998 till date,” he said.

The senator assured the new members that the NDC remained committed to democratic reforms and national development, adding that the party was prepared to provide a credible platform for Nigerians seeking political change.

The meeting also witnessed the defection of Bayelsa-based businessman and politician, Hon. Diepreye Abaye Leghemo, popularly known as “Dangote of Bayelsa,” into the NDC.

Dickson and the party’s national chairman formally received the new entrant, describing the NDC as a viable platform for advancing the aspirations of Nigerians across regions and political backgrounds.

He urged Leghemo to contribute meaningfully to the party’s vision and ongoing efforts aimed at building a broader national coalition.

In another development, the NDC leader announced that the party received the donation of a vehicle from a supporter based in Kano State, which he described as further evidence of growing national support for the opposition platform.

Dickson expressed appreciation to party loyalists, supporters, and donors for what he called their sustained commitment since the unveiling of the NDC.

According to him, the increasing number of Nigerians joining the party from different political movements and regions underscored the public’s desire for a more inclusive and prosperous country.

“The growing support and influx of patriotic Nigerians into the NDC from across different movements, backgrounds, and regions is a strong indication that our people are united in their desire for a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the party would continue to expand and strengthen its structures nationwide in pursuit of national unity, democratic consolidation, and improved governance.