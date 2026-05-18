Labour Party Accuses Julius Abure’s Faction of Illegal Sale of Nomination Forms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party has disowned alleged nomination forms reportedly being issued by former national chairman Julius Abure, describing them as “worthless papers” allegedly being sold by unauthorised persons.

In a statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, said the leadership had received numerous enquiries from members, supporters and aspirants over social media reports showing Abure presenting what he described as nomination forms to some individuals in Abia State.

The party stated that although it initially chose to ignore the development, it became necessary to respond due to growing public concern and requests for clarification.

According to the statement, Senator Nenadi Usman remained the authentic National Chairman of the party, stressing that all valid nomination forms for the 2027 general election could only be obtained through the party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

The party warned members of the public against dealing with Abure or any unauthorised persons, alleging that such activities were aimed at deceiving unsuspecting aspirants and supporters.

It further questioned why the alleged sale of forms appeared concentrated in Abia State, insisting that the party’s national leader and Governor of the state, Alex Otti, would not succumb to what it described as “blackmail” or political intimidation.

The statement also accused Abure of unlawfully parading himself as National Chairman of the party, describing the act as a criminal offence with potential legal consequences.

“As a lawyer, he should know better. The net is steadily tightening around him and, sooner than later, he will be left to answer for his actions before law enforcement authorities and the courts,” the statement added.