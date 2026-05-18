PDP Screens Goodluck Jonathan Tomorrow Ahead of 2027 Presidential Election Aspiration

*Party to screen 112 guber, 198 senatorial, 748 house, 2,122 state assembly aspirants

*Sambo, Ikimi, Jang on screening c’ttee

*Ex-Imo deputy gov, Madumere, vows to deliver PDP in Owerri senatorial zone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has scheduled to screen former president Goodluck Jonathan tomorrow, Tuesday as the lone presidential candidate of party.

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, former governor of Plateau State, Jona Jang and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi have been listed among a committee of 14 members to screen Jonathan described as a lone candidate by the party.

Other members of the committee were Chief Olabode George, Babangida Aliyu, Maryam ciroma, Zainab Maina, Josephine Anenin, Dr. Abdul Bulama, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Edo State PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, Dr. Sunday Solarium and Chief Anicho Okoro, who would serve as administrative secretary of the committee.

The statement by the PDP only said a lone presidential aspirant, but on inquiries by THISDAY, it was gathered that Goodluck Jonathan was the lone presidential aspirant.

Last week, the national Publicity Secretary of the faction, Ini Ememobong, disclosed that former president Jonathan has successfully registered as a member of the party in the fresh digital registration exercise directed by INEC.

The PDP faction backed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also announced that it was set to screen 748 house of representatives aspirants, 198 senatorial aspirants, and 112 governorship aspirants.

The screening committee would screen 2122 states houses of assembly aspirants. The exercise will commence tomorrow, Tuesday in different states.

The party, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday, said one presidential aspirant is also expected to be screened by the screening committee.

According to the statement, the screening exercise would take place nationwide on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The statement said the Interim National Working Committee (iNWC) has also released the names of members to serve on the Screening Committees and Screening Appeal Panels.

It added that the publication of the screening details “is in accordance with the party’s guidelines and timetable for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.”

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has expressed commitment to deliver victory, restore visibility and inclusivity to Owerri zone in the 2027 Senatorial election.

He said he was endowed with capacity, contact, and the reach to actualise his dream, on the platform of the PDP, expressing enthusiasm in respect of the overwhelming support of the populace and vowed to deliver dividends of democracy.

The human capital development expert stressed that he has paid his dues politically and built relationships across the state and beyond.

According to him, he intended to leverage same to develop the socio-economic development of Owerri zone through youth empowerment and job creation.

“I have the political reach, capability, capacity to win this election for our great party, the PDP. My name is not a strange name in Imo State. You cannot mention Prince Eze Madumere and ask, who is that?

“The people know me. They know my track records. They know what I stand for, which represents equity and justice. Be rest assured, I am fully prepared, fully ready, and fully committed to this election.

“By the grace of God, with the support of our party faithful, stake holders and the good people of Owerri Zone, victory is assured,” he said.