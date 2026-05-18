Obi Reflects on Challenges of Nigerian Boy Child, Risks Losing Support of Obidients

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has extended his congratulations to the Nigerian Boy Child in recognition of International Day of the Boy Child, while also expressing his concerns regarding their circumstances in the country.

In a message shared on X, Obi cited Nelson Mandela’s observation that, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children,” highlighting the serious issues the Nigerian Boy Child faces.

“Yesterday, the world celebrated the International Day of the Boy Child. For me, it served as a moment for deep reflection on the future of our boys in a country that grapples with severe insecurity, large-scale abductions, hunger, and insufficient investment in healthcare and education, all of which threaten the lives and prospects of our children.

“It is widely accepted that children are the leaders of tomorrow, and rightly so. Yet, how can we expect them to lead effectively if we do not protect their lives and futures today?

“Our boys are confronted with severe hunger and malnutrition, a deficiency of basic education and primary healthcare, worsening insecurity and mass abductions, and rising social moral decay—facing numerous challenges from the time they are born.

“For the boy child to grow into a responsible and productive adult, it is crucial to provide him with a solid foundational education, equip him with useful skills, and mentor him with progressive values that contribute to a better society.”

According to Obi, Frederick Douglass once said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. We must put an end to the neglect and mistreatment of our boys and start securing their lives and investing in their futures for the sake of our shared national destiny.

“As I have consistently said, the society we harm today will ultimately hold us accountable tomorrow. To all the boys out there: hold on to your dreams.

“We are working towards creating a nation that not only safeguards your lives and invests in your futures but also nurtures your growth and inspires your ambitions, enabling you to seize global opportunities that align with your talents and aspirations.”