  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Predicts APC Victory in 2027

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Yusuf, the son of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the 2027 general election.

Yusuf, who made the declaration on Monday shortly after participating in the APC senatorial primary at Sarkin Yara A Ward in Duara Local Government Area of the state, described Daura as a stronghold of the ruling party.

The Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency APC candidate said the massive turnout of supporters at the primary was an indication of the APC’s growing strength and popularity in the area.

He said: “I am here to show my support for the APC Duara Senatorial District aspirant, Nasiru Yahaya, for the senatorial seat. I am really encouraged with the crowd of support that I have seen. Everything is going in order, alhamdulillah.

“This is the home of APC, so everything will go in order, inshallah. I want to say to the voters of APC, thank you for your support, alhamdulillah.”

On the chances of the ruling party in the 2027 elections, the son of the former president said the APC remained dominant in the area and would retain its political influence.

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