APC Stakeholders Protest Alleged Imposition of Reps Candidate in Adamawa Primary

Daji Sani in Yola

Tension is running high in the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as stakeholders have staged a protest in Numan over the conduct of the House of Representatives primary for the Demsa, Numan and Lamurde Federal Constituency.

Hundreds of party stakeholders, aspirants, youth and women groups converged on the APC zonal secretariat in Numan Sunday to voice their grievances.

The demonstration was triggered by claims that the primary was manipulated to favour Mr. Kwamoti La’ori, described as a longtime ally of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Protesters carried placards bearing messages such as ‘No to Imposition’, ‘Let the People Decide’, and ‘Democracy Must Prevail’.

They argued that no credible election was held, adding that an unpopular candidate had been imposed against the will of the constituency.

The crowd said the development represented a dangerous slide towards anarchy within the party’s internal democratic process, while many insisted that grassroots members should be allowed to choose their representatives without interference.

The aggrieved stakeholders accused Governor Fintiri of betraying the trust placed in him by backing what they called an undemocratic and unfair process, adding that his involvement undermined the confidence people had in his leadership.

The protesters expressed disappointment that despite Fintiri’s growing political influence in the Southern Senatorial Zone, he allowed what they termed an ‘electoral heist’ to take place within the APC. They noted that Adamawa South has long been his political foothold.

According to them, repaying the zone with betrayal was a major miscalculation that could weaken the party’s standing ahead of the 2027 general election. They warned that the fallout might create deep divisions within the APC.

Youth and women leaders at the gathering cautioned that the party could suffer significant electoral setbacks in the constituency if the disputed outcome was not reversed. They urged the leadership to act swiftly to restore confidence.

One protester said members had supported the government because they believed it would uphold justice and fairness, but the primary had contradicted those expectations. The statement reflected widespread frustration at the zonal secretariat.

Aspirants Usoko Ken and Vrati Nzonzo openly rejected the results, insisting the exercise lacked transparency and credibility. They maintained that their objection was about protecting the integrity of the APC, not personal ambition.

The aspirants said they had invested considerable time, resources and political energy mobilizing support across Demsa, Numan and Lamurde Local Government Areas. They argued that they deserved a level playing field in the contest.

They further warned that if the party leadership failed to address the matter before Monday’s senatorial primaries, the APC could face rejection from voters in the area during the 2027 elections. The warning underscored the urgency of their demands.

The protesters called on the national and state leadership of the APC to cancel any alleged imposed list and organize a free, fair and transparent primary election. They said only such a process could restore confidence in the party.

Despite their grievances, the aggrieved aspirants reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and pledged to pursue redress through constitutional and peaceful means. They said their commitment to the party remained intact.

The protest adds to growing concerns over the conduct of the APC primaries in Adamawa, raising questions about internal democracy and party cohesion as the 2027 elections approach.