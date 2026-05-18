Undergraduate Researcher Wins Inaugural NexEdge Prize for Food Systems Innovation

A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ekweaga Maureen Ogochukwu, has won the inaugural NexEdge Research Proposal Prize for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Her research, supervised by Prof. Charles N. Ishiwu, focused on improving the processing of instant fufu to enhance shelf stability and sensory quality.

The prize is part of the NexEdge Research Scheme, a programme designed to help undergraduate researchers develop practical approaches to real-life food and nutrition challenges.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Department of Food Science and Technology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

“This inaugural edition reflects the strength of collaboration between NexEdge and Nnamdi Azikiwe University in advancing undergraduate research and innovation,” said NexEdge founder Maduabuchi Daniel Uluocha.

According to him, the Head of Department, Dr. A. T. Victor-Aduloju; Undergraduate Research Coordinator Mrs. Chinenye Anigbogu; Liaison Officer, Mr. Izunna Ubaka; and the collaboration committee led by Professor Ernest C. Igwe, played important roles in coordinating the programme, which received 156 research proposals.

The final oral defence took place on May 5, 2026 at the Soil Science Hall of the university, where 15 finalists presented research addressing key food industry and food security challenges.

Ekweaga emerged overall winner, while Comfort Ire Ona was named first runner-up for her research on improving nutrient retention and reducing energy use in the processing of black turtle beans (akidi). Mary-Jane Chioma Okonkwo finished as second runner-up for her work on solar-dried egg powder production aimed at reducing post-harvest losses.

The final judging panel included senior academics such as Prof. James Obiegbuna and Prof. Helen Obioma Agu.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, NexEdge announced plans to expand the programme through virtual mentorship, wider institutional partnerships, and future international research collaborations.