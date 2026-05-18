If Reforms Were Sins: Why Kwara Opposition Dread Speaker Danladi  

Sheriff Ibrahim

In recent times, I have observed claims and criticisms from a few opposition voices, alleging that the Speaker of the 9th and 10th Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, popularly known as SYD, has been a failure as a legislator and leader. These assertions, however, starkly contrast with the numerous accomplishments and impactful initiatives he has championed under his leadership. Danladi’s notable and courageous legislative achievements, infrastructural developments and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the broader state abound. As the Yoruba adage says however, ‘Ota eni kii pa odu Oya’ – meaning one’s enemy will never publicly acknowledge one’s achievements.

The overwhelming evidence indicates that, far from being a failure, Danladi has emerged as a formidable and transformative leader whose actions speak louder than political rhetoric. Yet, it is understandable that some may find it difficult to accept his successes, especially bold step he has taken in the bigger interest of Kwarans, against personal interest of a few — an effort he remains committed to further advancing, so much as they align with the yearning and aspirations of Kwarans.

It is important to recall some of his notable legislative and developmental strides. In 2019, the Kwara State House of Assembly voided the acquisition, appropriation and conversion of the residence of the late Dr. Olusola Saraki—commonly known as ‘Ile Arugbo’—located on Ilofa Road, GRA, Ilorin. The House, after considering the report of its Committee on Land, Housing, and Urban Development, called for the revocation of the land for the development of the state and its intended use. Today, this land is occupied by the ongoing construction of a multistory hospital named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, a vital extension of the former Kwara state Civil Service Clinic in Ilorin.

Similarly, under Danladi’s leadership, the Kwara Assembly probed the transfer of ownership of ‘Alimi Lodge,’ a four-bedroom property belonging to the state government, which was transferred to former Senate President Bukola Saraki. The House successfully revoked the acquisition, voiding the land title (Right of Occupancy) granted to Dr. Saraki for non-compliance with the Pensions Law of 2010. The property had been allocated to Saraki as part of his pension package, despite another payment of N252 million for his GRA Ilorin bungalow by then Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed-led Kwara State government.

The House’s resolve was driven by the desire to end illegalities and anomalies that hinder meaningful development. This same resolve led to the revocation of the state-owned ‘Tourist Kitchen,’ which had been clandestinely renamed ‘Bubble 007’—a property now repurposed to house critical government facilities, including a court house under construction by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Furthermore, the Danladi-led Assembly repealed the controversial pension law for former governors—an act that terminated pension benefits for governors and deputy governors who served two terms, basically Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah Ahmed and their deputies. The repealed law granted them lifelong financial and material benefits, including monthly pension equivalent to 100% of the annual basic salary of the incumbent governor or deputy governor, a fully furnished five-bedroom duplex, with house maintenance allowances, two (2) cars and one pilot/security car, replaceable every three to four years, vehicle maintenance allowances, as well as allowances to retain a cook, steward, gardener and other personal domestic staff, who were pensionable.

The repealed ex-Governors pension law also provided comprehensive, free medical treatment for the former governors, their deputies and their immediate families, including additional allowances for entertainment and utilities. Governor AbdulRazaq, who will complete his two-term tenure in 2027, chose to prioritize public interest over personal benefits by not only proposing the repeal in the first instance, but also signed the repeal into law on January 26, 2021.

The Assembly also investigated the multi-billion naira ‘Light Up Kwara (LUK)’ project launched under former Governor Ahmed. Following an ad hoc committee’s report in 2020, the legislature directed that key officials and contractors involved in the N3.9 billion electrification scheme be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for suspected fund diversion. Allegations included the misappropriation of funds for private real estate purchases in Abuja rather than street lighting—an issue that prompted investigations into former officials and contractors. To date, Mr. Abayomi Ogunshola, the former Director-General of the Kwara Public Private Partnership, has not returned to Nigeria after eloping at the twilight of the previous administration.

In education, the 9th Kwara Assembly under Danladi’s leadership reversed the clandestine renaming of Kwara State University, Malete, to ‘Abubakar Saraki University’ by the previous administration. The name change was done without fulfilling essential logistical and procedural requirements, making the name change effectively on paper and lacking execution. The House rightly pointed out that such alterations, aimed at personal glorification, were not only poorly executed but also detrimental to the reputation of the institution, which was barely a decade old in 2018 when the name was changed.

Beyond these courageous legislative acts, the Danladi-led Assembly has enacted landmark laws aimed at boosting social investment, education, security and economic development. These include the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Bill, the Kwara State Sports Commission Bill, the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, and the Kwara State Education Trust Fund Bill, among others. Additional legislation includes those on rural water supply, electricity, kidnapping, secret cults, and the establishment of magistrate courts, which directly impacts the lives of Kwarans, demonstrating the Assembly’s focus on tangible physical and institutional development.

In his immediate constituency of Ilesha/Gwanara, Danladi has distinguished himself not only as a committed lawmaker but also as a grassroots politician genuinely passionate about his people’s welfare. In less than a year, he sunk over a hundred boreholes across communities in Baruten Local Government, facilitated reconnection of communities to the national power grid, and facilitated the establishment of Kwara North’s first radio station in Okuta. Remarkably, he was instrumental in establishing the Federal Government Science and Technical College, Gwanara—the first federal institution in Kwara North. Long before the current security challenges, he built and furnished the first office for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Gwanara and is currently constructing police stations to bolster security.

His tangible contributions extend to funding classroom renovations, hospital upgrades, and health centres across his constituency—such as Primary Healthcare Centres in Bukaru, Subayo, Gobo, Ningrume, Kubure, Kero, Yakira, Kpura and Dameru among others. Speaker Danladi also constructed Basic Health Centres in Kiyayeru and Wonkoru, as well as construction of dispensaries in old Kiyonru, Gbogboru, Wonkoru, Kobi and Tumbuyan Kpa. He has also initiated road grading, solar electrification, and ICT projects across numerous villages. These efforts have endeared him to his constituents, positioning him as a leader with unmatched impact and acceptance.

It is only fair to say that Danladi, as a representative of his people and as Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, has only failed those who see Kwara as a private estate—those who wished to exploit political rivalry for personal gain. His leadership has thwarted attempts to destabilize the state’s progress and has fostered an environment of developmental unity. His unwavering commitment to service and principled stand on governance have not only earned him respect but also the genuine support of his people, as reflected in electoral successes within his domain.

I believe the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership embodies capacity, courage, and a true dedication to service. The pro-people and development strides championed by the Danladi-led Kwara Assembly mirror the bold policies of the Federal Government; we all know how much enemies fuel subsidy removal has earned Mr. President, but these enemies’ interests aren’t bigger than the future of Nigeria. While enemies of progress may continue to oppose him, the genuine indicators of his leadership show that Danladi remains a true champion of the people—an acceptable, strong-willed leader whose actions speak louder than words and that was reflected in his 2023 re-election results, where he defeated opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his Sarkin Noma constituency with 254 votes to zero and delivered over 70% winning margin in his Baruten Local Government – highest across the 16 local governments in 2023. It is also worthy of mention that no senatorial district in Kwara State matched Kwara North APC’s winning margin of over 64% in both presidential and gubernatorial elections in that election year.

For the APC leadership and Governor AbdulRazaq, the priority ahead of 2027 should be continuity that preserves legacy and deepens people-centred governance. Governor AbdulRazaq has shown through action that he does not abandon what works and won’t continue what hurts the people’s interest. That commitment to ensuring he not only finishes strong but building on existing foundations is what Kwara needs in its next leader.

The person best placed to carry this forward is Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu. For seven years, he has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Governor AbdulRazaq as Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, driving the legislative backing for development across sectors. Beyond the Assembly, his grassroots record shows he understands how to translate policy into tangible impacts. Entrusting the succession to SYD ensures Kwara’s progress is sustained, the APC’s stronghold is strengthened, and the people-oriented policies that define this administration are not rolled back.

* Dr. Sheriff writes from Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria