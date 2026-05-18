El-Rufai Gets N100m Bail in Alleged Wiretapping Trial 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Detained former Kaduna State Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been granted bail in his trial on alleged breach of national security.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday admitted El-Rufai to bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum.

As part of conditions attached to the bail, Justice Abdulmalik ordered that the proposed surety must reside in either Maitama or Asokoro districts of Abuja and must deposit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property at the court registry.

The said surety, according to the judge, must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 17 and must also provide evidence of salary payments for at least three months, authenticated by a letter from the manager of the bank within the jurisdiction of the court.

Besides, the surety is to depose to an affidavit of means, enter into a bail bond, and submit a recent passport photograph to the court registry.

The court also directed that a verification letter from the surety’s immediate department be submitted, alongside a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik ordered El-Rufai to deposit all valid international passports with the court, and can only travel with the court’s permission.

The judge further ordered the defendant to report to the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) every last Friday of the month by 10 a.m. to sign an attendance register pending the determination of the case.

The judge warned that failure to comply would lead to an automatic revocation of the bail.

The court additionally directed the defendant to submit a letter of attestation from the Chairman of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik has ordered accelerated trial in the matter.