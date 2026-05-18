2027: Minister Begins Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu, Radda

• To support 700 small-scale businesses

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, has unveiled a grassroots mobilisation campaign aimed at galvanising support for President Bola Tinubu and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The initiative, tagged Tinubu/Dikko Grassroots Mobilisation, is designed to strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) support base across communities in the state through sustained engagement with party members, youths, women and other critical stakeholders.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the group’s office in Katsina Sunday, Darma said the movement was established to consolidate the achievements of the Tinubu administration at the federal level and the Radda-led government in Katsina State.

Darma, who is the chairman of the group, explained that the mobilisation effort would focus on sensitising residents to government programmes and policies while encouraging wider participation in the democratic process.

According to the housing and urban development minister, the campaign would operate from the ward level upwards, with coordinators expected to engage directly with communities and promote unity within the APC.

He described President Tinubu and Governor Radda as visionary leaders committed to development, economic growth and improved security, stressing that the mobilisation drive would ensure continuity of their policies beyond 2027.

Darma, however, said the Tinubu/Dikko Grassroots Mobilisation group would provide substantial financial support to no fewer than 700 small-scale business owners across communities in the state.

He noted that the 700 beneficiaries, which would be selected across the 34 local government areas of the state, will receive financial assistance at the end of every month, beginning from June until the end of 2026.

He said: “We will not follow the usual method of gathering people in one place to distribute assistance. We are introducing an online registration process. Once you provide your address and details of your business, our officials will visit your business location and deliver the support directly to you after proper verification.”

He added that the new approach was designed to eliminate fraudsters who extort money from people through fake form sales and also prevent multiple registrations by the same individuals.

“A person will benefit only once so that many others can also have the opportunity to benefit from the programme,” he stated.