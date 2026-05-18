Odebiyi Withdraws from APC Ogun West Senatorial Primaries Over ‘Fairness, Equity’ Concerns

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Tolu Odebiyi has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun West senatorial primaries, citing concerns over fairness, equity and balanced representation within the district.

In a notice announcing his withdrawal, which was made available to THISDAY on Monday, Odebiyi said the decision followed “careful reflection” on the conduct of the primaries and broader political considerations affecting Ogun West Senatorial District.

The lawmaker, who represented the senatorial district in the 9th National Assembly, explained that his withdrawal was informed by the need to ensure fair representation across the district, particularly with respect to the place of Ado-Odo/Ota in the political arrangement within Ogun West.

According to him, the decision was also reached after consultations with respected leaders of the party and after exhausting all available options.

Odebiyi said: “Following careful reflection on today’s primaries and the broader need to promote equity, fairness and balance within our senatorial district, I have decided to withdraw my participation in the APC Ogun West senatorial primaries.

“This decision was taken in the interest of ensuring fair representation across the district, particularly in consideration of Ado-Odo/Ota’s place within our collective political structure.

“I have also taken into account the counsel and guidance of respected party leaders after exhausting all available options.”

Despite stepping down from the contest, Odebiyi reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and pledged continued support for the party ahead of future elections.

He said he remained committed to the unity, progress and success of the ruling party and expressed appreciation to his supporters, party members and stakeholders who backed his aspiration.

The former senator also urged the APC leadership to strengthen its internal democratic processes by ensuring that fairness, justice and equity remain central to the conduct of party primaries and other electoral activities.

He said: “Going forward, I respectfully call on the party to strengthen and improve our electoral process by upholding fairness, justice and equity as fundamental principles that must continually guide our internal democracy.

“These values are essential to sustaining confidence, unity and inclusiveness within our great party.”

Odebiyi further stressed that his withdrawal from the race did not diminish his commitment to public service or the broader ideals of democracy and good governance.

“Though I step aside from this contest, I do not step aside from the cause of service, justice and the pursuit of a better future for our people,” he added.

He also pledged to work for the success of the APC in future presidential and governorship elections, maintaining that his faith in the party’s vision remained “unshaken”.

The development is expected to reshape the political calculations ahead of the APC senatorial contest in Ogun West, one of the politically strategic districts in Ogun State.