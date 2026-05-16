PINL Attributes Increase in Nigerian Oil/Gas Outputs To Surveillance Firms Community Cooperation,

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The recent surge in oil production and overall progress in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria has been attributed to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including communities, surveillance firms, traditional leaders, security agencies, and others.

General Manager of Community Relations and Stakeholders Management at Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), Dr. Akpos Mezeh, highlighted this during the monthly stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

During the meeting, Dr. Mezeh emphasised the importance of partnership and dialogue over conflict and disruption.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to over 1, 000 women as part of its efforts to enhance women empowerment, investment in education through scholarship schemes, Improving grievance management and conflict resolution systems;.

He mentioned that recent reports from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) indicated significant advancements in the sector, with a profit after tax of approximately N276 billion in March 2026 alone.

The reports also showed an increase in national crude oil production and gas production.

Furthermore, Dr. Mezeh shared that Nigeria met 99.2 per cent of its 1.5mbpd OPEC quota of crude oil in May 2026, representing a 7.58 per cent increase compared to March.

He emphasised that stability, cooperation, and the protection of pipeline infrastructure have tangible economic benefits for the nation.

He said, recent performance reports released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the 5th of May 2026 indicate that Nigeria recorded significant progress in the oil and gas sector.



In March 2026 alone, NNPCL recorded a profit after tax of approximately N276 billion as national crude oil production continued to increase alongside remarkable growth in gas production.

He said, “Another report from NUPRC on May 12, 2026 highlights that:Nigeria met 99.2% of its 1.5mbpd OPEC quota of crude oil. The figure also represents a 7.58 per cent increase when compared to the month of March.

“The peak production in April was 1.85mbpd while the lowest production for the month was 1.46mbpd.These figures are not ordinary statistics.

“They are direct evidence that stability, cooperation, and effective protection of pipeline infrastructure produce measurable economic benefits for our nation and our people.

“Behind every increase in production lies the sacrifice and cooperation of communities, surveillance teams, traditional rulers, security agencies, and other stakeholders who have chosen partnership.

“At PINL, we strongly believe that host communities are not outsiders in the oil and gas industry; they are critical partners in progress.

“When communities are empowered, respected, and included, they naturally become defenders of national assets.

“We are proud to state that our collective efforts have continued to yield positive results across operational corridors. Incidents of pipeline vandalism have reduced significantly, intelligence gathering has improved, and stakeholder engagement has become more productive and inclusive, with zero infractions recorded in the last one month on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

“These achievements are possible because of the synergy between PINL, community leaders, stakeholders, surveillance personnel, and security agencies.”

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke including Anderson Timinipere and Favour Tarimotimi, lauded PINL for initiatives, saying it will go a long way to alleviate their sufferings in the community.