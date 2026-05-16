Bauchi Boosts Special Patrol Team With Motorcycles to Combat Crime

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has provided seven motorcycles to strengthen operations of a special security patrol team, aimed at improving protection of residents and public property across communities in the state.

The overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, retired DIG Sani Usman Muhammed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting the motorcycles to members of the patrol team in Bauchi metropolis.

Muhammed explained that the intervention followed Governor Bala Mohammed’s approval after growing concerns over rising activities of miscreants and cult groups whose actions continue threatening peace, safety, and order in some parts of the state.

He described the support as a positive development, noting that unchecked deviant behaviour among youths could gradually escalate into serious criminal activities across affected communities.

The overseeing commissioner expressed confidence that the deployment of the motorcycles would improve surveillance, strengthen rapid response operations, and support ongoing efforts by personnel toward maintaining law and order across Bauchi State.

The special patrol team comprises vigilante members operating under the State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment Agency, alongside volunteers from the Peace and Reconciliation Committee supervised by the ministry officials there.

While urging proper utilisation of the motorcycles, Sani Usman assured residents that the ministry would closely monitor operations of the patrol team to ensure accountability, efficiency, and improved security.