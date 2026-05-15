Yabatech Matriculates 17,130 Students, Awaits Final Approval for University Status

Funmi Ogundare





No fewer than 17,130 students, were yesterday, matriculated into the 2025/2026 academic session of Yaba College of Technology, following a competitive admission process that attracted 24,655 applicants.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, disclosed that 11,024 students were admitted into the National Diploma (ND) programmes, while 5,551 gained admissions into the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

He added that 555 students were admitted into the B.Sc (Ed) category under the School of Technical Education.

Abdul noted the admissions followed successful performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) conducted by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the institution’s screening exercise.

Addressing the matriculating students, he described the institution as Nigeria’s premier technical and vocational education institution, urging them to uphold discipline, academic excellence, and integrity throughout their stay in the college.

He said the students were joining a community known for producing graduates who are academically sound, industry-ready, and globally competitive.

According to him, “the institution has witnessed remarkable transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly with the federal government’s approval for the conversion of the 78-year-old institution into a technical and vocational university.”

He described the approval as a major milestone that would strengthen skills-based education, innovation, and industrial development in the country.

Speaking to journalists on the conversion, Abdul noted the transition process has already secured presidential approval as well as endorsement from the Senate, while concurrence from the House of Representatives is being awaited before the bill is transmitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent.

“The minister himself made the announcement last year, so I am only reiterating it and assuring everyone that it is something that is progressing,” he said.

The rector explained that even after the legal processes are completed, the institution would still need to secure accreditation for its proposed degree courses before full university operations can begin.

“There are processes we still have to go through. We still have to accredit our courses before we can start the degree programmes. Everything cannot just happen immediately,” he stated.

Charging the students to shun cultism and other social vices, Abdul warned that any student found engaging in cult-related activities, examination malpractice, drug abuse, or bullying would face expulsion and possible prosecution.

He encouraged them to make full use of the institution’s workshops, laboratories, studios, and ICT facilities to acquire practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge capable of preparing them for leadership and self-reliance.

Abdul congratulated the new students, saying,” you must justify the confidence reposed in you by your parents and the institution by remaining focused and disciplined. Welcome to Yaba College of Technology, the cradle of technical excellence.”