Sanwo-Olu Backs Professional Standards, Capacity Building in Nigeria’s Event Industry

Funmi Ogundare





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote professionalism, skills development and quality standards in Nigeria’s event industry.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) Sanwo-Olu commended the association for its efforts towards organising and professionalising the nation’s event management sector, noting that event professionals play a critical role in driving economic activities and strengthening Lagos’ social and cultural landscape.

The governor stressed the need for practitioners in the industry to maintain high standards, prioritise safety, build competence and embrace continuous training, adding, “professionalism and adherence to global best practices remain essential for sustaining growth and earning public confidence.”

He also assured the association of the state government’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at promoting quality assurance, capacity building and industry-wide standards.

The APPOEMN delegation, led by its President, Ayiri Oladunmoye, used the visit to formally introduce the association to the governor and outline its mission of promoting excellence, ethics, capacity development and regulation among professional event planners, decorators, caterers, rental companies and other stakeholders within the event ecosystem.

She emphasised on-ongoing initiatives focused on improving standards in the industry through training, advocacy, certification and strategic partnerships.

According to her, “APPOEMN is committed to building a structured and globally competitive event industry capable of contributing significantly to employment generation, tourism and economic development.”

Oladunmoye reaffirmed the association’s commitment to collaborating with government and relevant stakeholders to entrench professionalism, improve service delivery and position Nigeria’s event industry as a major contributor to national development.

She described the courtesy visit as a milestone in its advocacy efforts to secure greater recognition and institutional support for event professionals across the country.

In recognition of his leadership and support for the creative and hospitality sectors, the group presented Sanwo-Olu with an award of excellence during the visit.