REA, FCMB, Others Launch $188m Green Finance Investment Facility

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Green Finance Investment Facility (GFiF), a blended finance platform to mobilise large-scale private and institutional investment into distributed renewable energy infrastructure across Nigeria, has officially launched.

The facility, led by Barton Heyman Limited in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), UK PACT, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and ARMHIIL, aims to raise $188 million to finance 191 megawatts of distributed solar capacity for households, communities, and businesses across Nigeria.

The initiative also supports the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) programme, a national effort to expand electricity access through decentralised renewable energy solutions.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Partner of Barton Heyman Limited, Olumide Lala, described the facility as a market-driven model capable of unlocking private capital at scale for Nigeria’s energy transition.

“The Green Finance Investment Facility is more than a financing arrangement; it represents direct support for over one million Nigerians. Nigeria’s distributed renewable energy sector can be financed using a private-sector framework that leverages sovereign pipelines, results-based funding, and commercial loans to attract private capital at the national level,” he said.

Also speaking, Anthony Feyitimi, Senior Partner, Barton Heyman, said: “The Green Finance and Investment Facility is not simply about clean energy. It is about what reliable, distributed power makes possible for Nigeria’s economy. Every megawatt we finance is a business that can operate, a supply chain that can function, a community that can compete.”

The Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, said the initiative directly addresses one of the sector’s most pressing constraints — access to finance.

Speaking on behalf of FCMB, George Ogbonnaya, Senior Vice President and Divisional Head, Business Banking Group, highlighted the Bank’s expanding role in renewable energy financing and inclusive infrastructure development.