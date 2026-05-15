Imo Police Unveil Violent Crime Response Unit, Disband Tiger Base

Tony Icheku in Owerri





The Imo State Police Command has in a major overhaul of its tactical operations officially launched the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

The new unit replaces several defunct tactical squads, including the notorious Tiger Base, (Anti-Kidnapping Unit), Scorpion Unit, and Lion Squad.

The transition, which took place at the Command Headquarters in Owerri, aligns with the reformative directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu Rilwanu.

The move is designed to move away from units identified by “animalistic call signs” and toward a more professional, accountable, and human-rights-compliant policing model.

The VCRU is specifically mandated to combat high-level threats including: armed robbery and kidnapping; terrorism, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, the unit’s personnel were handpicked based on track records of integrity and competence.

These officers have undergone specialized training in intelligence-led policing, crisis management, and strict human rights compliance.

In a rare move toward transparency, the Command also inaugurated a Civilian Oversight Board for the VCRU.

This board includes representatives from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); The National Human Rights Commission; Traditional and Religious Leaders

The board is tasked with receiving public feedback and ensuring the unit operates with maximum accountability, serving as a bridge between the police and the Imo community.

In his reaction, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Chief Principal Security Officer, ACP Gboyako Shaba Adamu, lauded the initiative and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting security agencies to ensure that peace and order are maintained across the State’s 27 LGAs.

The launch event was attended by a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“The inauguration of the VCRU underscores our commitment to consolidating professional policing standards,” said CP Bosso during the unveiling of the unit’s new logo and operational dress code. “We are moving toward a system where our response is rapid, but our conduct is lawful.”

Speaking on behalf of the command, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, urged residents to partner with the new unit by providing timely and credible information.

The command maintained this restructuring is a vital step in ensuring that the protection of lives and property remains the top priority in Imo State, free from the controversies that shadowed previous tactical units.