UK Govt Partners PAU, Sponsors 60 Nigerian Journalists on Training in Science Reporting

Sunday Ehigiator





The United Kingdom Government, in partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), recently sponsored no fewer than 60 Nigerian journalists for specialised training in science and technology reporting aimed at strengthening ethical journalism, combating misinformation, and promoting evidence-based reporting.

The training, themed ‘Advancing Media Freedom through Science and Technology Journalism’, brought together journalists from different media organisations across Nigeria, including THISDAY’s Sunday Ehigiator; for sessions focused on science communication, media freedom, access to information, and the impact of technology on journalism practice.

Speaking at the programme, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting press freedom and responsible journalism in Nigeria, stressing the need for accurate and evidence-based reporting in an era dominated by rapid technological changes and misinformation.

According to Baxter, “the training was designed to equip journalists with the skills needed to gather data, challenge misinformation, and communicate verified scientific information responsibly.

“In an age of rapid technological change, accurate, ethical and evidence-based reporting has never been more essential,” he said, while noting that unverified information circulating on digital platforms has increased the responsibility on journalists to provide factual and balanced reports.

He also highlighted the longstanding collaboration between the British High Commission and Nigerian media professionals through a series of capacity-building initiatives held in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Kingdom over the last two years.

The Dean of the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University, Ikechukwu Obiaya, described journalism as a public service that must remain rooted in truth, fairness, accountability, and ethical responsibility.

Obiaya warned that the rise of social media and digital platforms had created a “free-for-all” information environment where professional journalism increasingly competes with misinformation and ideologically-driven narratives.

“Good journalism is that which is accurate, fair, ethical and responsible,” he said, adding that the public depends on the media not only for information but also for guidance on critical societal issues.

One of the facilitators from the Lagos Business School, Prof. Silk Ugwu Ogbu, noted that media freedom cannot be separated from freedom of expression and access to information, even as she identified poor access to public records, political pressure, commercial influence, and self-censorship as major challenges facing journalists in Nigeria.

The initiative forms part of the UK government’s broader support for science communication and innovation partnerships with Nigeria and Ghana under its Science, Technology and Innovation strategy.

Earlier this year, the UK Government and PAU had organised similar science and technology reporting workshops in Abuja and Lagos involving dozens of Nigerian journalists, with some participants later selected for fully-funded exposure visits to the United Kingdom.