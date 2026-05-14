Bauchi Varsity Holds Research Workshop to Strengthen Innovation, Industry Collaboration

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The management of Sa’adu Zungur University has reiterated its commitment towards staff development, research advancement, innovation, and industry collaboration as part of efforts to promote academic excellence and contribute meaningfully to societal development.

This was highlighted during a 3-Day Stepdown Training Workshop on Research Administration, Industry Collaboration, and Commercialization organized by the Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation (CERI) at the University’s Gadau Main Campus.

Speaking at the opening ceremony weekend, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatimah Tahir, emphasized the importance of continuous staff development through training, particularly in the area of research, to enhance productivity and innovation within the institution.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Professor Bala Ma’aji Abdulhamid, the Vice Chancellor stated that the workshop was in line with the federal government’s policy direction aimed at ensuring that research outcomes are transformed into practical solutions for industries and society instead of remaining unused in laboratories.

She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to equipping its staff with the requisite knowledge and skills necessary for institutional growth and societal transformation, adding that the institution remains open to collaboration with relevant organizations and stakeholders towards achieving sustainable development.

Professor Fatimah Tahir further recalled the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) had last year sponsored some members of staff of the university for specialized training on research and other developmental programmes.

According to her, the current stepdown training workshop was designed to enable beneficiaries of those trainings transfer the acquired knowledge and experiences to other academic staff of the institution.

In his remarks, the Director of CERI, Dr. Usman Waziri, disclosed that the Vice Chancellor specifically directed the organization of the workshop to broaden the impact of the earlier TETFund-sponsored trainings and ensure wider participation among staff members.

Dr. Waziri revealed that no fewer than 64 academic staff drawn from various faculties and departments of the university participated in the workshop. He added that the programme also attracted participants from other tertiary institutions within Bauchi State, including Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Aminu Sale College of Education, and Federal University of Health Sciences.

According to him, the workshop was fully sponsored by the university as part of efforts to improve research capacity, strengthen partnerships, and enhance the visibility and competitiveness of the institution among its counterparts across the country.

He explained that the training featured presentations by experts on various topics including University-Community Partnership, Accelerating Innovation in Universities, Managing Change as an Agent, Research Administration, Research Commercialization, Managing Academia-Industry Collaboration, Triple Helix, Leveraging Emotional Intelligence, and Building Research Partnerships and Collaborations.

The workshop also featured interactive sessions and group presentations by participants aimed at testing their understanding of the concepts discussed during the training.

Stakeholders at the event observed that research for development remains a critical tool for addressing societal challenges and promoting economic growth, stressing that effective collaboration between academia, industry, and communities would significantly contribute to the development of Bauchi State and the nation at large.

The training is part of the broader commitment of Sa’adu Zungur University towards prioritizing staff development, strengthening academic excellence, and improving the overall standard of teaching, research, and innovation within the institution.